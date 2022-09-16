Finals reinforce Dorival’s strategy to divide Fla into A and B teams

Even with 19 unbeaten games for Flamengo, Dorival Júnior came to hear criticism. And it was recently, when he drew with Goiás and Ceará in the Brazilian Championship. The reason? Having spared holders in these matches to prioritize the Cups. However, the coach was firm in his strategy of not jeopardizing the chances of reaching the finals, and with the spots in the decisions guaranteed, he proved that his strategy was right.

The coach’s theory was that it was better to have the so-called A and B teams physically intact than a weakened and injured squad. Even the return game against Vélez Sarsfield (ARG), in the Libertadores semifinals, and after thrashing in the first leg by 4-0, was taken seriously and with maximum force. The coach recalled ghosts from the past and preferred caution to put Rubro-Negro in their third final of the continental competition in the last four years.

In addition to the possibility of raising at least two significant titles, Dorival guaranteed the club’s coffers a minimum prize pool of R$56 million, adding up to the amounts paid to the runners-up of each tournament. In case of title in both, the value reaches R$ 142 million. Other than that, if Flamengo is champion of both competitions, it will still be classified for the Supercopa do Brasil and the Recopa Sudamericana.

Even so, the coach did not turn his back on the Brazilian Championship, despite being nine points behind leader Palmeiras. In his opinion, the great difficulty that even influenced him in choosing teams A and B was due to the bad start of the team in the competition, when he was still under the command of the Portuguese Paulo Sousa.

“I would like everyone to understand: the Brazilian, unlike the other competitions we are in, did not depend solely and exclusively on Flamengo. We had opponents who had a considerable difference in points and we had been scoring important points with a team that, for many, would not be the Flamengo’s titular team, but it was the team responsible for the reclassification within the competition. We can’t forget that”, stressed the coach.

After the derby against Fluminense this Sunday (18), Flamengo will have an unprecedented ten days off for training until the game against Fortaleza, on the 28th. but everything will go through an evaluation:

“I think we are thinking about every possible situation. I just want to warn you: the team is hostage to its results. We could have competition that ended in the first half of the year, so that we could finish it close to the Brazilian. It wouldn’t generate that much problem. Flamengo is the only team that is fighting for the three competitions, recognizing that the difference to the first place [no Brasileiro] is considerable and high. We had to be aware and have our feet on the ground so that situations like today would not escape us. [contra o São Paulo] or Velez’s. The result is only defined in the field”.

Fla will play every possible game of 2022

The Flamengo fan doesn’t even have time to miss the team playing in 2022. With the classification guaranteed for the final of the Copa do Brasil — after the 1-0 victory over São Paulo yesterday (14) — Rubro-Negro will simply play as many matches as possible on the season calendar, which reinforces Dorival Júnior’s caution.

At the beginning of the year, the team played in the Supercopa do Brasil as runner-up in the previous year’s Brazilian and lost the title to Atlético-MG. In the Campeonato Carioca, he also reached the final and was surpassed by Fluminense. In Libertadores it is already guaranteed in the decision as well as in the Copa do Brasil. And in the Brasileirão, the 38 rounds will be played. With that, the team will have played in 77 games by the end of 2022.

In the so-called “new golden age” that began in 2019, Flamengo will only have played less than in 2021, with an incredible 87 matches, but this is due to last year’s atypical calendar, which accumulated two seasons in one due to the pandemic. of the coronavirus. In 2020 there were 58 games and in 2019, 76.