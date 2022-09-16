Find out how the fight between Deolane and Deborah started in A Fazenda 14 – A Fazenda

the seat of The Farm 14 it’s on fire! This time, Deolane Bezerra decided to defend her friend Pétala Barreiros and went to meet Deborah Albuquerque, who would have said Strawberry Shortcake to know information influencer confidential information that would shock the press if revealed.

According to Naldo’s wife, Deborah would have said that Pétala was a very close friend, because, during a party at Deolane’s house, the influencer would have revealed personal details of her life to her. However, the pawn and the lawyer denied the claim and decided to clean up the story together.



See the moment:





This Thursday morning (15th), Deolane and Pétala went to talk to the actress and the bullshit rolled loose at the headquarters. The lawyer called Deborah a liar and fired: “I’m not your friend. You came to my house for work.”



Watch the video:





Petal tried to talk to Deborah to understand what the actress said about her, but the fight between the redhead and Deolane took over the kitchen, requiring pawns to separate pawns. The lawyer and the actress fought each other and exchanged several insults.



“Since I came in here you’ve been behind me”, released the lawyer about Deborah’s approach. The actress replied: “I thought you were that woman [da festa]”.



Check out the video:





Later, the pawn made Strawberry Shortcake tell everyone that she hadn’t threatened to expose the influencer. The dancer repeated the words of the actresswho made it clear that he had never said that Deborah threatened Petal.



Watch the moment in full:





