Fiocruz warns of growth in the number of cases of severe respiratory syndromes in Ceará

New InfoGripe Bulletin, released by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), this Thursday, 15th, reported that cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in Ceará and Fortaleza continue to grow. Most cases, 63%, are positive for Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

The signs of growth in cases are also being pointed out in three other Brazilian states: Amapá, Espírito Santo and Roraima. The analysis refers to the last six weeks up to Epidemiological Week (ES) 36, which runs from 4 to 10 September.

Among the capitals, in addition to Fortaleza, five of the 27 show signs of growth in the long-term trend up to SE 36: Boa Vista, Campo Grande, Florianópolis, Salvador and Teresina, although most are compatible with an oscillation scenario. In the others, the sign is of a decline or stability of the cases.

Number of cases is the lowest of the pandemic

Despite the warning of growth in cases in five Brazilian states, the others show oscillation around a stable level. According to Fiocruz, cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), caused mainly by Covid-19, are at the lowest levels since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

The numbers are lower than those of last April, which were, until then, the lowest since March 2020. Despite the positive scenario, researcher Marcelo Gomes warns that it is necessary to pay attention to the number of cases at the end of the year, since the changes from 2020 to 2021 and from 2021 to 2022 resulted in an increase in the incidence of SARS.

“We cannot categorically say whether we are going to have a smooth end to the year this time, because we are still learning from Covid. It has not yet shown a clear pattern of seasonality. Therefore, it is important to be attentive, so that we can act as quickly as possible if there is a significant increase again”, said the InfoGripe coordinator.

In the last four epidemiological weeks, the prevalence among cases with a positive result for respiratory viruses was 5.9% Influenza A, 0.4% Influenza B, 6.7% respiratory syncytial virus, and 63.0% SARS-CoV- 2 (Covid-19). Among the deaths, the presence of these same viruses among the positives was 1.1% Influenza A, 0.0% Influenza B, 0.0% respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and 93.2% SARS-CoV-2.

