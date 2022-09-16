First national flight of Azul’s Airbus A350 should take place tomorrow; see how to watch

Airbus A350-900





After yesterday’s date, September 14, was marked as the day on which the largest plane in the history of Azul Linhas Aéreas arrived in Brazil, tomorrow, the 16th, should be the day of the aircraft’s first national flight segment.

According to Azul’s plan, the first Airbus A350 of its fleet should depart from Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, in the early afternoon of Friday, but not yet for commercial passenger transport.

After arriving in the country at the Minas Gerais airport, the flight will transfer the aircraft to Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP), the company’s main base and where its large maintenance center is located. There, the baptism with water jets from fire trucks will take place.

The forecast is that the A350-900 will arrive at the airport in the interior of São Paulo around 2:00 pm, therefore, the departure from Confins should take place around 1:00 pm. However, it is important to note that this is a forecast and may change according to the company’s needs.

The takeoff and landing can be watched live, as the BHZ Aero and Golf Oscar Romeo channels have cameras at Confins and Viracopos airports, respectively. Below, the two transmissions are available:

Live camera in Confins

If the broadcast has ended, click here to access the channel

Live camera in Viracopos



