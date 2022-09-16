First national flight of Azul’s Airbus A350 should take place tomorrow; see how to watch

Yadunandan Singh 39 seconds ago Business Comments Off on First national flight of Azul’s Airbus A350 should take place tomorrow; see how to watch 0 Views

Airbus A350-900


After yesterday’s date, September 14, was marked as the day on which the largest plane in the history of Azul Linhas Aéreas arrived in Brazil, tomorrow, the 16th, should be the day of the aircraft’s first national flight segment.

According to Azul’s plan, the first Airbus A350 of its fleet should depart from Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, in the early afternoon of Friday, but not yet for commercial passenger transport.

After arriving in the country at the Minas Gerais airport, the flight will transfer the aircraft to Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP), the company’s main base and where its large maintenance center is located. There, the baptism with water jets from fire trucks will take place.

The forecast is that the A350-900 will arrive at the airport in the interior of São Paulo around 2:00 pm, therefore, the departure from Confins should take place around 1:00 pm. However, it is important to note that this is a forecast and may change according to the company’s needs.

The takeoff and landing can be watched live, as the BHZ Aero and Golf Oscar Romeo channels have cameras at Confins and Viracopos airports, respectively. Below, the two transmissions are available:

Live camera in Confins
If the broadcast has ended, click here to access the channel

Live camera in Viracopos


About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Ibovespa closes down 0.54%, on a bearish day on Wall Street; dollar advances 1.18%

The Ibovespa closed down 0.54% this Thursday (15), at 109,953 points. The main index of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved