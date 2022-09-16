Flamengo champion stars in hot scenes with model in A Fazenda

Former player André Santos has not even entered the 14th edition of the reality show A Fazenda, but he is already causing a stir on social networks. The retired athlete is confined in a place called Paiol with four other members, but only one will make it to the program.

On Wednesday night (14), Andre Santos went under the duvet with model Suzi Sassaki, but he caused embarrassment to the other participants of A Fazenda. The former Flamengo player and the former TV stage assistant had a hot night. Watch.

André Santos is one of the 24 participants in A Fazenda 14. According to the regulations, 19 enter the program directly and five went to Paiol, where André and Suzi are. From the Paiol, only one participant will reach the main house. Among the participants already guaranteed is Tiago Ramos, Neymar’s former stepfather.

In search of a place in A Fazenda, André Santos was champion of the 2013 Copa do Brasil by Flamengo

With two spells at Flamengo, in 2005 and 2013, André Santos, now at A Fazenda, had his best moment at the club in the 2013 Copa do Brasil. 2-0 at Maracanã after drawing 1-1 in Curitiba.

In total, André made 93 appearances for Flamengo and scored just five goals. In addition to Rubro-Negro, André Santos played for Corinthians, Arsenal, Atlético Mineiro and the Brazilian National Team, among others. André retired in 2018, at Figueirense.

