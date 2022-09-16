Flamengo sees Maracanã bidding worse by imposing equal rent on clubs

The government of the State of Rio de Janeiro changed the competition rules for the Maracanã concession: it included the obligation for all clubs to be entitled to the same rental amount. Flamengo, which is interested in the dispute along with Fluminense, considered that the modification worsens the conditions to manage the stadium.

Currently, the duo Fla-Flu has a provisional concession and manages Maracanã. The tender notice made by the state government for the definitive concession had already displeased the pair of clubs. Now, the situation becomes more uncomfortable.

It can be explained: Flamengo sees a lot of State interference in the conditions set by the government to cede the Maracanã. There is an obligation to assign seven boxes and 200 tickets and influence the game schedule.

The draft of the competition contract, for example, already provided that the concessionaire could not give exclusivity to a club or commercially discriminate against another team in the use of the stadium. But, in a clause of the contract, it allowed the collection of different values ​​of who used the club.

However, in the official gazette on Thursday, the state government published an erratum of the public notice. In the text, he informed that the future concessionaire must establish annually a value charged for rent and for mobile panel used in the stadium. And it determined that the “amount charged in an isonomic way to any of the football clubs in the State of Rio”.

The rule is different from the current provisional concession. Flamengo and Fluminense charged Vasco a higher rent – R$ 250 thousand – compared to what they pay for the use of Maracanã – R$ 90 thousand. In the legal dispute, the Vasco board won the right to play in the stadium, but not to pay the same rent.

With the change in conditions, Flamengo sees less and less advantage of being manager of Maracanã alongside Fluminense. In practice, a visiting club would have virtually the same rights. The only difference would be the stadium’s net revenue.

Currently, Flamengo and Fluminense have closed an agreement to jointly participate in the Maracanã competition. Vasco, in principle, was excluded after the legal dispute. It is not yet clear whether this will be reversed until it is time for the proposal to be submitted.