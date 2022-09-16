Fluminense president opens the door to Thiago Neves and says when club will talk to midfielder

Midfielder has already shown interest in ending his career with the Fluminense shirt

Thiago Neves may be returning to Fluminense in 2023. According to President Mario Bittencourtthe club’s doors are open for the midfielder.

“We met at Rock in Rio over the weekend, a great friend I made in football. We worked together when I was the club’s lawyer, he was our biggest idol. We sometimes talk that he wants to come back, make a final at the club. But let these final games pass, at the end of the year we’ll talk again“, he said in a broadcast by the influencer cassimir.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

“André told me, he was demanding a return from him and I said that, at the end of the year, we were going to talk again to go home. We know you have this dream and you know that we always talk about this subject calmly and calmly”, he added.

Thiago Neves has three spells at Tricolor: one between 2007 and 2008, one in 2009 and another between 2012 and 2013. The player has been without a club since September 2021 and has revealed the desire to end his career for the Rio de Janeiro club.

“I want to finish in Fluminense. This is already clear, but before I finish I want to win the CONMEBOL Libertadores by Fluminense. It’s what’s missing. I was champion of Brazilianchampion of Carioca Championship and champion of Brazil’s Cup“, he stated.

“At Fluminense, I’ll go as far as I can, but I had the thought of another year (of career). This could be (the last chance to win the Libertadores for Fluminense). It is my dream. (The conversation) already existed and let’s wait what will happen now”, he added.