For the 1st time, Brazil should end the year with 100 million employees

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, speaks today (15), in an interview with the program The Voice of Brazil, on the post-pandemic economic recovery, the generation of jobs in the formal and informal market and the positioning of Brazil in the world economic scenario.

Regarding unemployment, Paulo Guedes anticipated that Brazil should end 2022 with the lowest unemployment rate in the last 15 years – around 8%. The minister also said that another historic milestone was reached in 2022: for the first time, Brazil has 100 million people who are employed. “All sectors, in all regions, created jobs”, he added.

The Minister of Economy predicts that the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country should reach 3% – well above the expectations of the first half of the year. “We came back in ‘V’. Brazil hit the bottom and came back fast. This year, which they said would be a recession, are already revising upwards all the time. They said that Brazil would grow 1%, now it is at 2.7%. I think we’re going to get to 3%,” he said.

Also according to the minister, the National Support Program for Micro and Small Enterprises (Pronampe), created in 2020 to help micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs and Brazilian entrepreneurs maintain and invest in their companies, should become a permanent policy.

Paulo Guedes also talks about the world economic scenario and how Brazil managed to stand out in the economic area with positive numbers higher than those of countries like the United States, Germany and England. The Minister of Economy will be interviewed at 7 pm.

