Ford Mustang reaches the seventh generation more digital and moves away from electrification | releases

With transitions towards electrification in the automotive sector, Ford has revealed what the last combustion-only Mustang in the world . The seventh generation of the iconic pony car debuted at the Detroit Auto Show 2022 in versions coupe and convertible with V8 engine, more technology and renewed style .

Rear retains the three bars on the taillights, which have become narrower

With same proportions as the predecessorthe design now has sharp lines, slimmer LED headlights, dual air vents in the front grille, which has become more rectangular, and 19-inch alloy wheels that hide the Brembo brake calipers.

At the rear, the taillights are narrower, but retain the model’s traditional three-bar illuminated signature. Overall, Ford says the car got bolderalthough the changes in style are not so impressive at first glance.

Ford Mustang 2024 has thinner headlights and a more rectangular grille than the predecessor

Inside, however, things change: the cabin receives new technologies and more luxurious finish. The customizable digital instrument panel of 12.4” joins a screen 13.2” of the multimedia center, which brings the fourth generation of the Sync system.

There is connectivity to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless cell phone charger, compatibility for over-the-air upgrades and a Bang & Olufsen 12-speaker sound system. You physical buttons on radio and air conditioning control have been removed to give the dashboard a cleaner look.

The cabin has a new sports steering wheel and two connected screens for instruments and multimedia

Despite being more “digital”, the new Mustang remains focused on the driver, with the new flat base steering wheel and thicker than the previous one, in addition to sports benches covered in leather.

When it comes to the engine, Ford was economical in releasing the performance data of the 2024 version. It is certain that there will be an option equipped with the well-known Coyote V8 5.0but power and torque were not revealed – wait more than the 450 hp and 51 kgfm of the current model. O 2.3 EcoBoost in 310 hp and 35.7 kgfm will also be maintained (also with no final performance data released).

Convertible version was also shown in Detroit

These specifications go against the grain of the Dodge ChargerMustang’s main rival in the US, which was shown in Detroit – still in concept form – equipped with two electric motors, all-wheel drive and artificial rumble that mimics the sound of a V8.

As an option, Mustang can come with Recaro seats

There will be two exchange options: six-speed manual or ten-speed automaticboth with rear wheel drive. There are still six driving modes available: Normal, Sport, Slippery (slippery), Drag (sprint), Track (track) and Individual, in which the driver chooses the parameters he prefers.

The GT versions also bring a performance package, which adds to the vehicle a limited slip differential to increase traction and active exhaust system. As an option, the car can come with MagneRide adaptive suspension and Recaro seats.

19″ wheels hide the Brembo brake calipers

The new Mustang goes on sale in the North American market between June and July of next year, as model 2024. Prices have not yet been announced – currently the sports car starts from US$ 27,470 in the US (approx. BRL 144 thousand at the current quote). In Brazil, only the top version Mach 1 is sold by BRL 544,520.