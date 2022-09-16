Forgotten money: CAIXA summons workers to withdraw BRL 1,000 from the FGTS

In December, the deadline for workers to withdraw the single installment of up to R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund). The value is released in the mode extraordinary lootreleased by the Federal Government in April this year.

THE Federal Savings Bank is responsible for transfers, which are normally carried out through the Digital Savings of the box has. Deposits were closed in June, however it is possible to have access to the values ​​until December 15th.

Through the platform, the worker can carry out a series of operations, such as withdrawals without a card, payment of bills, among others. On the other hand, those who did not use this account until August of this year had the money returned to their FGTS accounts.

In this sense, if the worker is interested in receiving the extraordinary loot, from now on he must make the request directly in the FGTS application. Remembering that the extraordinary receipt is optional and not mandatory.

How to redeem the extraordinary FGTS

For those who had the amounts returned to their FGTS accounts, they must request receipt online, through the Guarantee Fund application. In practice, it refers to a transfer request, to an account of Caixa or other institutions.

See the step by step:

Access the FGTS app, available for Android and iOS; Log in with the requested data; On the home page, click on “Extraordinary Withdrawal” and check the available amount; Select “Request Withdrawal” and inform the account where the money should be transferred; Confirm by informing the application password; Wait for the transfer of the amount to your account, within a period of up to 5 business days.

How to check the balance?

The worker can consult his FGTS in several ways. So, take a look at each of them below:

By SMS

As one of the most practical ways to consult the FGTS, workers can opt for receiving text messages (SMS) when there is any movement in their accounts in the Guarantee Fund.

by correspondence

Another way to receive the FGTS statement is at your own home. The worker can access the information every two months, just inform the full address on the agency’s website, at a Caixa branch or by phone 0800 726 01 01.

On the website or app

Finally, it is possible to consult the FGTS statement through the Caixa website or through the FGTS application. Through the website, the worker must inform the NIS (PIS/Pasep) or the Citizen Password. The query through the application is also simple, however, it is necessary to download it.