Former businessman from Marília goes to court asking for R$ 9 million from the inheritance

The LeoDias column discovered another exclusive fact involving the estate of Marília Mendonça. On Wednesday (14/9), people who were at the Labor Court of Goiânia reported to this column the presence of the singer’s mother at the place, to participate in a labor hearing involving Gabriel Ramalho, former manager of the Queen of Sofrência. Ramalho, who owned 10% of the artist’s career, filed a lawsuit requesting the equivalent of R$9 million from the countrywoman’s inheritance.

Gabriel Ramalho was one of the names that supported Marília Mendonça at the beginning of the singer’s career, even before she was part of the casting of artists from the company Workshow. Knowing part of the music market, Ramalho acted as a businessman who helped the artist to connect with other names in the segment. After the partnership between the two and because of the initial support, he ended up with 10% of Marília Mendonça’s career earnings.

Ramalho claims, however, that he was an employee of Marília Mendonça and had worked with her since the beginning of the artist’s career. He also claims that he always had a monthly salary of R$ 200 thousand to act as finance for the Queen of Sofrência and that, therefore, after her death, he would be entitled to receive the millionaire amount in the Labor Court for unpaid agreements. It was even found that, when Marília Mendonça signed the contract with the record company Som Livre, Gabriel was entitled to a 10% share in the contract.

Very close to Marília’s family, Gabriel Ramalho even became best man at Dona Ruth’s wedding. However, after disagreeing with certain attitudes of the businessman, the singer ended up revoking Ramalho’s powers of attorney, and they broke off the relationship.

Despite the proximity, Gabriel Ramalho was not well regarded around the singer. Many questioned the luxury life that the businessman led while Marília was still struggling to rise in her career. And they saw him as aggressive, because he was used to carrying a gun, even without, apparently, having access to the possession of a weapon.

The column sought out Marília Mendonça’s family and legal team and received information that the process is taking place in court secrecy and, therefore, they are not authorized to speak to the press. Gabriel Ramalho’s defense was also called, but did not respond to attempts to contact this column.

Wander Oliveira, owner of WorkShow and entrepreneur of Marília Mendonça, asks that the following clarification be made: Gabriel never acted as Marília’s entrepreneur within WorkShow. Gabriel’s relationship was that of a businessman in the singer’s personal life.

