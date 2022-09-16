Former Flamengo star, councilor for Bolsonaro’s party is denounced for rape and can be impeached at any time

support the 247

247 – The Praia Grande City Council, on the coast of São Paulo, analyzes the request for cassation against Whelliton Silva (PL), denounced for rape, “cracking” and abuse of authority. The report is from the G1 portal.

The councilor, who is a former Flamengo and Santos FC player, countered the accusations and claimed to be a victim of political setup.

A Processing Commission was opened in the Chamber to analyze the impeachment request of Whelliton Silva, which was filed by resident Letícia Almeida Holanda de Albuquerque. In the complaint, the woman claimed to have Borderline Syndrome – a personality disorder – and that the alleged rape caused a serious psychological shock, resulting in suicidal thoughts and emergency hospitalization.

The group responsible for the analysis is formed by the president of the Legislative, Cadu Barbosa (PTB), Hugulino Alves Ribeiro (PSDB) and Romulo Brasil Rebouças (Pode). The study of the complaint must be completed within 90 days, a period that began to take effect on Tuesday (13). The case will be shelved if there is no judgment by the aforementioned deadline.

In the request filed with the Legislature, Letícia Almeida Holanda de Albuquerque claimed to use medication. According to her, even though she was aware that she could not ingest alcoholic beverages, the councilman offered the substances and took her to his apartment, where the rape would have taken place.

As found, the aforementioned resident also claimed that the politician promised her a job as a parliamentary advisor, with a monthly salary of R$ 2,400. The salary for the position in the Praia Grande Chamber (SP) is R$ 12,285.81. The difference, according to the complainant, would be returned through bank withdrawals or bank slip payments, which would constitute the “crack”.

In the complaint about “abuse of authority”, the woman claimed to have been persecuted by agents of the Municipal Civil Guard (GCP) of Praia Grande, who would have been sent at the behest of Whelliton Silva.

