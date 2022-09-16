Former striker from Santos and Flamengo is denounced for rape; he denies

Former player Whelliton Augusto Silva is being accused of rape by a resident of the city of Santos, according to the ‘G1’ portal. The 50-year-old former striker played professionally between 1993 and 2006 and played for big clubs such as saints and Flamengo.

According to the portal, whistleblower Letícia Almeida Holanda de Albuquerque stated that the alleged rape generated “a serious psychological shock, resulting in suicidal thoughts and emergency hospitalization”.

The former player denies the accusation and said, through an advisor, that the complaint is part of a “political persecution”, since Whelliton is a councilor in the city of Santos for the PL. There are still accusations of “cracking” and “abuse of authority” against him. The São Paulo City Council is evaluating a request to revoke the ex-athlete’s mandate.

– Unfortunately, (Whellinton) is forced at this point in his life to go through this situation. (…) As for the opening of an ethics commission to investigate a fact that has no evidence, I say no evidence, I am very calm – said the former player, through a note.

Born in Santos, Whelliton began his career at Peixe in 1993 and became runner-up in Brazil in 1995. Afterwards, he played for Vila Nova, Anápolis, Santo André, Corinthians-AL and Boavista, from Portugal.

The athlete defended Flamengo in 2004. The passage through Rubro-Negro was shy with 19 games and three goals scored. He still defended Portuguesa and CRB before ending his career in 2006.