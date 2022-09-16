Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Check the list of guests and forgotten

Jair Bolsonaro and Joe Biden have already confirmed their presence and will be at the ceremony held on Monday, 19; Putin was left out

TONY KARUMBA / AFP

Elizabeth II’s funeral guest list has around 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries



The Queen’s Burial Elizabeth II is scheduled for Monday, the 19th, at 7:30 pm (3:30 pm brasilia time), in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle, after the state funeral, scheduled for 11 am (7 pm GMT). The ceremony will be televised and millions of people around the world are expected to attend. In addition to the royal family and the prime ministers of UK, past and present, and key figures in the public life of Westminster Abbey, world leaders, with whom the United Kingdom maintains diplomatic relations, were also invited to participate in the final farewell to the monarch, who spent 70 years at the helm of the British throne. The invitations, sent over the weekend, were addressed to about 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries. Some, like the president Jair Bolsonaro and the American leader Joe Biden, have already confirmed their presence. Others have not yet given an answer, and there are also those, like Vladimir Putin, who were left out of the royal list. Guests are due to arrive over the weekend and will be transported west of Londonwhere the funeral will take place, held in Westminster Abbey, which has a capacity for more than 2,200 people.

royal family

During her 96 years and 70 years of reign, Elizabeth II was present with several world leaders, which means that they have been remembered and invited to be with the family in this important moment. According to the BBC, the list is extensive. Starting with the UK, Liz Truss, the new prime minister, will attend the funeral. As well as Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin. Emmanuel Macron, President of France, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany, Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy, Sauli Niinisto, Finnish leader, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and President of the European Council, Charles Michel, also confirmed their presence. In addition to Europe, the American leader was also remembered. According to the White House, Joe Biden and his wife will travel to London to attend the ceremony.

O President Jair Bolsonaro will also be present. Other leaders who must also attend are: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Australian Governor General David Hurley, Canadian Justin Trudeau, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Japanese Emperor Naruhito and the Empress Masako, HH Amir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of Qatar, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Mod, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may also come from Asia. These, however, are still not sure that they will be able to attend.

Who was not invited?

Despite the extensive guest list, some people were left out. One is Russian President Vladimir Putin, as diplomatic relations between the UK and Russia have been shaken since the invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Representatives from Belarus and Myanmar, according to the BBC, also did not receive an invitation. according to The TelegraphVenezuela and Syria, which do not have diplomatic relations with Britain, were also left out, as were representatives from Afghanistan, a country under Taliban rule.