Gabigol has a chance to surpass Zico’s number of goals in major finals for Flamengo: “100% for the battles” | Flamengo

A historic Flamengo player, Gabigol routinely breaks marks from 2019 onwards. With the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil finals reached in the last seven days, the 26-year-old striker has a chance to surpass Zico’s number of goals in big decisions – in this account, the state is not included. If he was, Gabriel would increase his stats.

Gabigol and Zico are tied with seven goals. The distribution of the current 9 rubro-negro is more democratic and covers three different competitions: Libertadores, Supercopa do Brasil and Recopa Sul-Americano. The greatest idol in the history of Flamengo divides his account between Brazilian and Libertadores.

Justice needs to be done with both. Zico did not have the opportunity to compete in the Supercopa do Brasil or the Recopa Sul-Americana, trophies that did not yet exist while he was in activity. Gabi, in turn, started playing the Brazilian Championship in the era of consecutive points and, therefore, never played in a final of the competition, which was decided in two or even three matches in case of equality.

– Congratulations to our team for these finals. We worked hard for this moment and I will try to give my share of contribution so that we can come out with these titles. It will be complicated confrontations and we have to be 100% for these battles-he said.

Goal scorers in Libertadores titles

Zico and Gabigol have a sweet coincidence in common: they scored all of Flamengo’s goals in the two Libertadores decisions in which the club won. In 1981, Zico scored two in the 2-1 victory over Cobreloa, at Maracanã, and scored another bis in Uruguay, where the red-blacks secured the trophy with a 2-0 victory in the tiebreaker match – in Chile, the cariocas lost 1-0.

Gabriel already took the time of the single finals. In 2019, in Peru, he was the face of the double championship when he scored the goals of the comeback by 2 to 1 over River Plate, in the 43rd and 46th minutes of the second half. Two years later, he failed to win the cup, but left his in the 2-1 loss to Palmeiras.

Accustomed to goals in decisions, the prince is close to passing the king, a treatment that the fans gave them and that they themselves have already affectionately used in dialogues via the internet. Gabigol is also fighting to become the top Brazilian scorer in Libertadores. He has 28 goals, one less than Luizão, who also wore red and black in 2006.

Check out the division of the goals of the red-black idols

2nd game of the 1980 Brazilian final: a goal in the 3-2 victory over Atlético-MG

1st game of the 1981 Libertadores final: two goals in the 2-1 victory over Cobreloa

2nd game of the 1981 Libertadores final: two goals in the 2-0 victory over Cobreloa

1st game of the 1982 Brazilian final: a goal in the 1-1 draw with Grêmio

2nd game of the 1983 Brazilian final: a goal in the 3-0 victory over Santos

2019 Libertadores Final: Two goals in a 2-1 win over River Plate

2020 Brazilian Super Cup: a goal in the 3-0 victory over Athletico-PR

2nd game of the 2020 Recopa Sudamericana: a goal in the 3-0 victory over Independiente Del Valle

2021 Brazilian Super Cup: a goal in the 2-2 draw with Palmeiras

2021 Libertadores Final: a goal in the 2-1 defeat to Palmeiras

2022 Brazilian Super Cup: a goal in the 2-2 draw with Atlético-MG

