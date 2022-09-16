Gasoline price drops 6.27% and reaches R$ 5.39 in September

THE gasoline dropped of 6.27% in the first half of September compared to the close of August. According to the survey released by the company Ticket Log, the average price of fuel in the country is R$ 5.39 per liter.

Ethanol, on the other hand, dropped 8.12% in the period, to R$ 4.55 a liter. Even with a higher reduction than the petroleum derivative, the biofuel is only advantageous in São Paulo, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais and Goiás.

“According to the Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL), Brazilian drivers can already feel the effects of the latest 7% reduction in gasoline sold to refineries, announced on September 1, added to the others that took place in July. and in August”, details Douglas Pina, an executive at Edenred Brasil, responsible for the research.

The accumulated drop is 22% compared to January and 14% compared to a year ago. The IPTL is formed based on the prices charged at 21,000 gas stations accredited to Ticket Log.

Crop by region

The North has the most expensive gasoline in the country, at R$5.66 on average, even after a 5.16% decline. Ethanol in the region also reached the highest national price of R$4.99, after a 6.77% drop.

At the other end is the South region, where gasoline is sold at R$ 5.12 a liter, the lowest average price. The cheapest ethanol, on the other hand, was registered in the Midwest, where the average charged by gas stations is R$ 3.78 per liter.

Goiás is at the top of the ranking of the most affordable fuel in Brazil in the breakdown by states, with gasoline coming out at R$ 4.97 (-7.16%) and ethanol at R$ 3.41 (-14.16%) . Roraima was in last place, with prices of R$ 6.24 and R$ 5.64, respectively.