GDP preview indicates growth of the Brazilian economy for the second month in a row, points out BC

Central Bank Economic Activity Index, released this Thursday, rose 1.17% in July compared to the previous month

BRUNO ROCHA/PHOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENTAfter the third consecutive high, service sector confidence reaches the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic
A verified trend presents the service sector as the main support axis for the growth of the Brazilian economy

O Economic Activity Index of central bank (IBCbr) rose 1.17% in July compared to June. The seasonally adjusted data released by the BC on Thursday morning, 15th, was much higher than expected by the market. Analysts were projecting a rise of 0.3% for the indicator, which is seen as a sign of the Domestic product bruto (GDP), in turn released quarterly. In comparison with July 2021, the advance was 3.87% and, in 12 months, it accumulates a high of 2.09%. The rise of the IBC-Br in the first month of the third quarter comes after the GDP surprised in the second quarter, with a rise of 1.2%, above the 0.9% expected by economists. according to Institute brasylum seeker of geography and statistics (IBGE), the service sector was the main responsible for the leverage of economic activity in July, with growth of 1.1% over the previous month. Industrial production also increased, 0.6%, after retraction in July. Trade, on the other hand, contracted 0.8%, its worst performance for the month in four years. In the first half of the year, GDP was also supported by the services sector, which demonstrates the performance of this trend. This Thursday, the government raised the official projection for the performance of economic activity in 2022, in a more optimistic view than that observed in the market, also estimating better numbers for inflation.

*With information from Reuters

