Germany sends weapons to Ukraine, but not tanks

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago

Berlin will supply Ukraine with more armored vehicles and rocket launch systems, but not the main battle tanks requested by Kiev for its counteroffensive against Russia, the German defense minister said Thursday.

