Germany sends weapons to Ukraine, but not tanks

Berlin will supply Ukraine with more armored vehicles and rocket launch systems, but not the main battle tanks requested by Kiev for its counteroffensive against Russia, the German defense minister said Thursday.

Germany will supply two Mars II multiple rocket launch systems, 200 missiles and 50 “Dingo” armored aircraft carriers, Christine Lambrecht said.

Soviet-made BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles will also go “very quickly” from Greece to Ukraine, as an agreement with Germany to replenish Athens’ stocks with the more modern Marder armored vehicles was forthcoming, Lambrecht said.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked for German-made Marders tanks as well as Leopard tanks. None of the numbers on the list of the last weapons promised by Germany.



Berlin has argued that it does not “go it alone” on weapons deliveries, with Lambrecht noting that no other ally has transferred Western-made main battle tanks to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba criticized Germany’s reluctance to send tanks, saying there was no “a single rational argument as to why these weapons cannot be supplied”.

Lambrecht’s announcement came after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for a swift decision on deliveries of the Leopard tanks wanted by Kiev.