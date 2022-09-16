Germany to send rocket launchers to Ukraine – DW – 09/16/2022

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced on Thursday that the country will send two more multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine, 200 rockets to be used in them, as well as 50 armored personnel carriers. .

The decision follows recent calls by the Ukrainian government for Germany to increase its arms supply after a successful counter-offensive against Russian occupation.

“We have decided to send two more Mars II multiple rocket launchers, including 200 rockets to Ukraine,” Lambrecht told a conference at the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces). “In addition, we will send 50 Dingo armored vehicles.”

According to the minister, the training of Ukrainian soldiers in the handling of Mars II launchers should begin in September.

Lambrecht also announced that Greece will soon send 40 Soviet-made infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine as part of an agreement with Germany.

the german help

Germany has been repeatedly criticized by the government in Kiev for its reluctance to send more weapons. The Ukrainians asked for Leopard tanks, for example, which did not enter the new German list.

Early in the war fought by Russia, Germany was hesitant to send any weapons to Ukraine, following its long-standing protocol of not supplying weapons to conflict zones. But Berlin eventually turned around and sent in equipment, ammunition and anti-aircraft tanks.

The German government has also committed to sending more than €500 million worth of weapons in 2023 to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian invasion. But pressure on Germany grew after the Ukrainian counteroffensive saw the country reclaim large swaths of land from Russian forces.

Berlin still insists on carrying out all arms supplies in coordination with its close allies. Lambrecht has already defended his ministry against accusations of failing to send the necessary weapons to Ukraine, saying his priority is to ensure the German Bundeswehr is well equipped to defend the country.

The minister also argued that the delivery of Soviet tanks by Eastern European countries would allow for a much faster deployment than German state-of-the-art Leopard II tanks, which require weeks of training.

While the two smaller partners in the German governing coalition – the Green Party and the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP) – have called for deliveries of heavy weapons to Ukraine, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) appears reluctant.

Although many excuses have been made, some believe the main reason would be to avoid the unpleasant optics of German tanks facing Russian tanks, as happened during the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union.

ek (Reuters, AFP, DPA)