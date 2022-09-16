Giuliano celebrates a good moment in the season and highlights the merits in the classification of Corinthians

One of the stars of Corinthians classification for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, on Thursday night, Giuliano was relieved to score again for the alvinegra team. After the victory that helped Timão reach the decision, the midfielder celebrated the good moment and praised the team’s posture in the match that took place at Neo Química Arena.

“Football is good, so one week you’re in a bad shape and the next you’re spectacular. I always had my feet on the ground, I always understood the moment I was going through, I always worked, I always tried, I always gave my best and today God honored me. I am very happy, I was able to help, I was able to contribute. Merit of the entire team, which managed to play a great game, we were superior. We play a sport that sometimes has no merit, no justice, but today the best team passed, the team that deserved more passed, the team that ran more, that tried more. So the whole team is to be congratulated, because we are in the final”, said shirt 11 in an interview with SportTV after departure.

Giuliano continued to celebrate the good phase and highlighted the recent contributions by the Parque São Jorge club. The player, it is worth noting, in addition to the goal scored that night, was responsible for contributing directly to Yuri Alberto’s goal in the confrontation against São Paulo, in Morumbi, last Sunday, for the Brazilian Championship.

“First is knowing who I am, what I can produce, believing in myself above all. I always did, I always had my feet on the ground, so I know I needed to work harder, I needed to dedicate myself more. I am part of a squad that is victorious, that is very strong. I know I can help and thank God today I was able to help with a goal and against São Paulo with an assist. I think good football is coming back together with the team as a whole and we are being crowned with the victory, that’s the most important thing”, said the Timão player.

Finally, the alvinegro midfielder evaluated tonight’s victory and did not spare praise for the work done by Vítor Pereira throughout the week. For him, the strategy put on the field was “perfect” and directly responsible for the classification of Corinthians.

“We know that Fluminense is a team that has a lot of ball, plays very short, puts a lot of people on the side to triangulate, this is the peculiar characteristic of Fluminense. We knew that to have an advantage in this system, we would need to be aggressive and that’s what we did. So we demonstrated this by circling the ball in their defensive field, having many transitions and many scoring opportunities. I think the strategy was perfect, today everything worked and we are in the final, thank God”, concluded Giuliano.

Now, Corinthians is preparing to face Flamengo in the final of the competition, which will be held on October 12 and 19, in a home and away game. The times and order of field control will still be defined by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

See more at: Giuliano, Corinthians x Fluminense and Copa do Brasil.