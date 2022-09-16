Giuliano says that Corinthians had a perfect strategy in the semifinal: “The best team passed” | Corinthians

Scorer of Corinthians’ second goal, the midfielder celebrated his and the team’s performance and explained what was done to overcome Fernando Diniz’s team:

– Fluminense has a lot of ball, plays very short, puts a lot of people on the side to triangulate, it’s a peculiar characteristic of Fluminense. To have an advantage in this system, we would need to be aggressive, that’s what we did, stealing the ball in their defense field, having many transitions, many scoring opportunities. The strategy was perfect, everything worked, we are in the final!

Giuliano gets emotional with a goal for Corinthians: “I’ve always had my feet on the ground”

Giuliano had already been important for Corinthians last Sunday, when he gave Yuri Alberto a pass to score in a 1-1 draw with São Paulo. He is the team’s assist leader in the season (7) and Timão’s top scorer in the Copa do Brasil (4):

– Football is good, that’s why one week you’re in a bad shape, the next week you’re spectacular. I’ve always had my feet on the ground, I’ve always understood the moment I was going through, I’ve always worked, struggled, given my best, and today God honored me. I’m very happy, I was able to help and contribute. Merit of the whole team, which managed to make a great game. We play a sport that often lacks merit and justice, but today the best team passed, which deserved more, ran more, fought more, tried more. Congratulations to the team, we are in the final! – celebrated the midfielder.

Best moments: Corinthians 3 x 0 Fluminense, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil

Asked how he faced the bad phase and turned around, Giuliano commented:

– First to know who I am, what I can produce, to believe in myself above all. I’ve always done that, I’ve always been very down to earth. I knew I needed to work harder, dedicate myself more, I’m an important part of this group, I’m part of a victorious, strong cast, I know I can help. Today I managed to help with a goal, against São Paulo I gave assistance. Good football is coming back, along with the whole team and we are being crowned with victory.

Corinthians will face Flamengo in the final of the Copa do Brasil. The duels will be on October 12th and 19th, with mands still to be drawn.

Timão’s next commitment is on Sunday, against América-MG, at 18:00, away from home, for the Brasileirão.

