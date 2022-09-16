Globo actor is arrested in the act for storing child pornography

Actor José Dumont, who was in the soap opera Nos Tempos do Imperador, by Globo, was arrested in the act by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, this Thursday (15/9), for storing child pornography.

In a statement, the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro states that the actor was arrested in the act “for the crime of storing sex images involving children”.

“According to the Victim Child and Adolescent Police Station (DCAV), the author was arrested in flagrante delicto for the crime of storing sex images involving children. The investigation is confidential,” the statement reads.

The police carried out a search and seizure warrant at José Dumont’s house this Thursday. At the scene, agents found images and videos of sex involving children.

José Dumont is in the cast of the soap opera Todas as Flores, from Globoplay, which is scheduled to premiere in October. He was also in the cast of Velho Chico and América, and also acted in Record TV productions, such as Caminhos do Coração and Ribeirão do Tempo.