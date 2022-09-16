Globo actor is arrested in the act for storing child pornography

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 36 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Globo actor is arrested in the act for storing child pornography 0 Views

Actor José Dumont, who was in the soap opera Nos Tempos do Imperador, by Globo, was arrested in the act by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, this Thursday (15/9), for storing child pornography.

In a statement, the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro states that the actor was arrested in the act “for the crime of storing sex images involving children”.

actor stagingActor arrested for pedophilia
In the Emperor’s Times

José Dumont was arrested accused of storing photos and videos of childrenDisclosure

Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1
Second call

José Dumont, as Silvio in Second CallDisclosure

Where the Strong Are Born

Tião das Cacimbas, character of José Dumont in Where the Strong are BornDisclosure

0

“According to the Victim Child and Adolescent Police Station (DCAV), the author was arrested in flagrante delicto for the crime of storing sex images involving children. The investigation is confidential,” the statement reads.

The police carried out a search and seizure warrant at José Dumont’s house this Thursday. At the scene, agents found images and videos of sex involving children.

José Dumont is in the cast of the soap opera Todas as Flores, from Globoplay, which is scheduled to premiere in October. He was also in the cast of Velho Chico and América, and also acted in Record TV productions, such as Caminhos do Coração and Ribeirão do Tempo.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Pantanal: Maria will thrill Alcides with surprise and demand promise | come around

Maria (Isabel Teixeira) doesn’t fit in with so much happiness. In the chapter of “wetland” …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved