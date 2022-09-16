Glove de Pedreiro counters Lo Dias: ‘What a lie, partner?’

photo: disclosure Celebrity columnist said that Iran Ferreira would have pretended to abandon his career in order to cut ties with his current manager, former futsal player Falco

The subject “Pedreiro’s Glove” came up this Thursday (15/9) after journalist Lo Dias stated, in his column, that the sports influencer would have pretended to retire in order to “play Falco for a corner” and thus sign with another businessman . Iran Ferreira denied the statements on her social networks.

“They’re saying that Falco is no longer my manager, that I’m leaving. What’s this lie, partner? This Lo Dias is coming to say that Falco is no longer my manager, that I’m leaving. It’s all a lie, ‘fake news’. lie.”, declared the influencer.

Column of Lo Dias

According to the journalist, Luva de Pedreiro’s professional future would be defined, and he would never have thought of giving up his career, as he announced on his social networks last Tuesday (13/9). The ‘retirement’ announcement would have been, according to Lo Dias, a strategic move so that Iran Ferreira could exchange his manager, the former futsal player Falco, for the manager of the biggest tiktoker in the world, the Senegalese Khaby Lame.

Lo Dias also claims that the poll would have started in August, when Luva met with the influencer in Milo. The columnist reported that the termination with the team that manages Iran’s career “could happen at any time”.

Mason’s Glove

After the column was published, Iran Ferreira denied the note on his social networks and stated that the speculation would be “fake news”. Then, the influencer opened a live video, where he declared that his relationship with Falco and the team has not changed. “I’m with Falco, ‘nois’ from the same troop”, stated Luva.