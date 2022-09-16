Goals and best moments of Sheriff 0x2 Manchester United | 09/15/2022

47′ – END OF GAME
With goals from Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United beat Sheriff 2-0, at the Zimbru Stadium, for the second round of group E of the Europa League. The English team wins the first victory in the competition.
45+2′ – ADDITIONAL
Referee grants two minutes of stoppage time for the second half.
42′ – REPLACEMENT IN UNITED
42′ – DE GEA SEGURA FIRM
The ball goes low under the wall, but the United goalkeeper puts his feet in the middle and avoids the danger.
40′ – DANGEROUS FAULT FOR SHERIFF
Radeljic tries to receive a pass near the area, but is fouled and interrupts the play.
39′ – GOOD CHANCE FOR UNITED
Elanga makes a good play on the left, exchanges passes with Bruno Fernandes, but lets the ball go through the back line and interrupts the play. However, the play was worthless as the linesman marked offside.
35′ – SHERIFF SUBSTITUTION
34′ – REPLACEMENT IN UNITED
29′ – IN THE HANDS OF DE GEA
Badolo receives in the middle, takes a risk from outside the area, but the United goalkeeper holds on tight and avoids danger.
27′ – SHERIFF SUBSTITUTION
Sai: Akanbi
and Ouattara Entra: Felipe Vizeu and Pernambuco
24′ – REPLACEMENT IN UNITED
23′ – OUT!
After a beautiful move by United, Malacia finds Cristiano Ronaldo in the half-moon and plays for the Portuguese star. Then the attacker finishes with the first shot over the goal.
20′ – UNITED TRY TO FIND SPACES
The English team rotates the field and tries to find the best pass to penetrate the Sheriff’s defense.
17′ – YELLOW CARD FOR SHERIFF
Atiemwen fouls Malacia in the middle and receives the first card of the match.
14′ – SHERIFF LOSES BIG CHANCE
Akanbi takes advantage of a mistake in United’s defense, recovers the ball and tries to cover up goalkeeper De Gea to decrease the score. However, she goes over the dash.
10′ – PASSES THROUGH THE WORLD
Eriksen tries a cross from the left to Ronaldo, but the ball deflects back and United wins the corner.
7′ – WITHOUT AIM
United tries a lift pass to Dalot, but the right-back doesn’t reach the ball and lets it go over the back line.
02′ – SPAM KOVAL
Bruno Fernandes receives a cross pass inside the area, finishes with the first shot and sees Sheriff’s goalkeeper dodge it with his feet.
00′ – REPLACEMENT IN UNITED
00′ – STARTS THE SECOND HALF
Final leg started between Sheriff and Manchester United
00/2′ – BREAK
The players return to the Zimbru pitch.
45′ – END OF THE FIRST HALF
In a moment, we will return to follow the final stage of Sheriff 0x2 Manchester United.
43′ – VERY STRONG
Cristiano Ronaldo receives through the middle, activates Bruno Fernandes, but the ball goes too fast and the Portuguese midfielder cannot control it.
38′ – UNITED’S GOAL
Cristiano Ronaldo extends the score in Zimbru. The Portuguese striker finishes in the middle and scores his first goal of the season.
38′ – PENALTY FOR UNITED
Antony is fouled inside the area and the referee calls the penalty for United.
33′ – IN KOVAL’S HANDS
Eriksen takes a direct free-kick on the left, but Koval holds on tight and avoids the danger.
32′ – OUT
Antony takes a quick free-kick from the right, finds Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Portuguese ace dominates and finishes over the goal.
27′ – OVER THE GOAL
In the free kick, Atiemwen finishes with precision, but the ball goes up and goes over the crossbar.
26′ – DANGEROUS FAULT FOR SHERIFF
Lisandro Martínez recovers the ball close to his area, but he fouls Ouattara.
21′ – SHERIFF ATTEMPTS THE DRAW
In the move, Atiemwen opens the game through the middle, projects the shot with his right foot and scares De Gea’s goal. The ball passes the United goalkeeper’s crossbar.
16′ – UNITED’S GOAL
Sancho opens the scoring for the visitors. In the throw, Eriksen triggers the Englishman inside the area, who turns his body and finishes crossed to score. The ball hits the post and swells the net in Zimbru.
14′ – UNITED TAKES A PENALTY ON RONALDO
The Portuguese ace received the pass by elevation from the right, dominated and fell after a dispute inside the area. The referee saw a legal move and ordered the game to continue.
10′ – PLAY GAME
United opens the game on the left, but is marked by the Sheriff and loses possession. Then Malacia commits a foul and prevents the home team’s counterattack.
5′- SHERIFF POSSESSION
Moldova’s team plays for its right sector and bothers Argentine Lisandro Martínez.
02′ – SHERIFF PRESSURE
De Gea starts the ball out, but suffers from pressure from Sheriff inside the area. United tries to find spaces.
00/1′ – GAME BEGINS
Match started between Sheriff and Manchester United.
UNITED’S DRESSING ROOM
HEATING ON ZIMBRU LAWN
SHERIFF SCHEDULE
Koval; Zohouri, Kiki, Radeljic and Kpozo; Kyabou, Badolo and Diop; Akanbi, Atiemwen and Ouattara.
DEPARTURE STAGE
MANCHESTER UNITED SCHEDULE
WELCOME
We’re back to track the real time of sheriff x Manchester United this Thursday (15), at 1:45 pm, for the second round of Group E of Europa League.
How and where to watch Sheriff vs Manchester United live
In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the live Sheriff vs Manchester United match will be broadcast exclusively on Star+ streaming.
When is the Sheriff vs Manchester United game and how to follow LIVE?
ARBITRATION
Referee: Pawel Raczkowski Assistants: Radoslaw Siejka and Adam Kupsik Fourth referee: Tomasz Musial Avar: Pawel Pskit
UNITED’S POSSIBLE SCALE
Of Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Eriksen, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.
PROBABLE SHERIFF SCALING
Koval; Zohouri, Kiki, Radeljic, Kpozo; Badolo, Kyabou, Diop; Ouattara, Atiemwen, Akanbi.
MANCHESTER UNITED DEFAULTS
Luke Shaw has a foot problem and has become a doubt for the Europa League duel. Marcus Rashford can lead United’s attack in the team. Bruno Fernandes, Martinez and Varane should return to the starting lineup.
SHERIFF’S DEFAULTS
Despite having made changes in the victory over Milsami for the Moldavian Championship, coach Stjepan Tomas should count on the return of the midfield duo, Diop and Moussa Kyabou.
MANCHESTER UNITED
Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League and have 12 points. The Red Devils are behind G-4 by only one point. The fourth place is Brighton who have 13.
SHERIFF
Sheriff is the leader of their competition with 17 points in the Moldavian Championship. The team won the last two rounds and is six points ahead of second-placed Milsami, who has 11.
EUROPEAN LEAGUE PREMIERE
Sheriff won the first match 3-0 against Omonia away from home. United, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.
