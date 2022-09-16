Goals and best moments Roma vs HJK Helsinki in the Europa League (3-0) | 09/15/2022

17:527 hours ago

93′

End of the game

17:517 hours ago

92′

After free kick, Abubakari head deflects and Rui Patrício saves

17:507 hours ago

91′

Dybala finishes looking for the corner, the ball deflects on Halme and Hazard gets it right after.

17:487 hours ago

90′

Camara hits placed, in effect, but the ball goes out

17:457 hours ago

86′ Yellow card to HJK

Halme

17:417 hours ago

83′

Abraham finishes from the edge of the box. Hazard holds tight

17:347 hours ago

74′ Substitution at Roma

17:29 7 hours ago

69′ Substitution at HJK

17:287 hours ago

69′ Substitution at Roma

17:277 hours ago

67′ GOAL FROM ROME

Zaniolo is triggered on the back line and rolls in the measure for Belotti to finish in the small area and score his first goal

17:257 hours ago

66′ Substitution at HJK

17:247 hours ago

65′

Matic unleashes a rocket from afar. Hazard clap

17:22 7 hours ago

63′ Substitution at Roma

17:20 7 hours ago

61′ ALMOST THE THIRD

Dybala stretches Zaniolo in the area. He comes crashing close to the beam

17:18 7 hours ago

59′ Yellow card to Roma

crystal

17:14 7 hours ago

55′

Cristante risks from afar and sends it out

17:09 7 hours ago

49′ GOAL FROM ROME

Zaniolo makes a good play on the left and crosses low. Pellegrini arrives and props up with his belly

17:08 7 hours ago

47′ GOAL FROM ROME

In his first touch of the ball, Dybala receives from Pellegrini at the edge of the area, hits first and puts it in the corner

17:07 7 hours ago

45′

restart the game

17:07 7 hours ago

Replacements in the HJK

17:04 7 hours ago

Substitutions in Rome

16:488 hours ago

48′

first half ends

16:418 hours ago

41′ HAZARD

Cristante risks from afar and Hazard makes a good save by palming

16:398 hours ago

38′

Zaniolo comes face to face with Hazard. The goalkeeper gets ahead and gets the better of

16:328 hours ago

31′

Belotti receives from Zaniolo and hits first. Hazard makes the save

16:29 8 hours ago

29′ Yellow card to HJK

Hetemaj

16:278 hours ago

27′ HU

Browne raises at the second post. Hoskonen deflects head and hits the post

16:25 8 hours ago

26′ Yellow card to Roma

Ibanez

16:248 hours ago

23′ THAT

Belotti crosses from the baseline. Spinazzola doesn’t catch right and kicks crookedly

16:238 hours ago

22′ Substitution at HJK

4:16pm 8 hours ago

16′

Pellegrini takes a free-kick over the barrier

4:15 pm 8 hours ago

14′ Red card for HJK

After analyzing the bid, the referee changes the yellow to red

16:13 8 hours ago

13′ VAR

Referee will review the foul to analyze possible red in a clear shot on goal

16:12 8 hours ago

12′ Yellow card to HJK

Have

16:10 8 hours ago

9′

Belotti tries the shot, but the defense manages to clear

16:05 8 hours ago

4′

Hostika takes advantage of a mistake when the ball is out of the defense and kicks over the mark. The ball comes back to him, who sends it over the goal

16:03 9 hours ago

3′

Zaniolo hits placed from the edge of the area and sends it out

15:58 9 hours ago

00′

Rolling ball

15:57 9 hours ago

⏱️

Players profiled for the competition anthem

15:52 9 hours ago

⏱️

Players entering the field

15:51 9 hours ago

⏱️

Fans singing the anthem of Roma

15:31 9 hours ago

HJK reservations

Tånnander, Niemelä; Arajuuri, Toivio, Halme, Boujellab, Peltola, Terho, Murilo, Olusanya, Tanaka, Yli-Kokko

15:29 9 hours ago

HJK escalated

Hazard; Raitala, Hoskonen, I have; Lingman, Väänänen, Browne, Hetemaj; Hostika, Abubakari, Soiri

15:25 9 hours ago

Giallorossi reservations

Boer, Svilar; Smalling, Abraham, Shomurodov, Celik, Camera, Dybala, Bove, Volpato, Tripi, Faticanti

15:23 9 hours ago

rome climbing

Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibanez, Viña; Cristante, Matic; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Belotti

15:18 9 hours ago

video refereeing

15:13 9 hours ago

field refereeing

15:08 9 hours ago

When is the Roma vs HJK Helsinki game and how to follow LIVE?

15:03 10 hours ago

How and where to watch Roma vs HJK Helsinki live

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Roma vs HJK Helsinki live will be broadcast on ESPN4 and Star+.

14:5810 hours ago

Speak, Koskela!

“Another incredible match at the packed Olimpico in Rome. The match will certainly be different from last week (home game against Betis). Playing away from home in UEFA competitions is always very different, except for some clubs. Roma was certainly a big disappointment for them, so the start of the game will probably be very difficult, all the more reason. We have to adapt to the home crowd, the rhythm and the pressure. Even though we are playing away now, I hope we can take the successes and self-confidence of the first game of the group stage for tomorrow”.

14:4810 hours ago

Possible lineup of HJK ​​Helsinki

Hazard; Raitala, Hoskonen, I have; Soiri, Lingman, Vaananen, Tanaka, Browne; Hostika, Abubakari.

14:4310 hours ago

HJK situation

Toni Koskela will not be able to face forward Roope Riski, due to a knee injury.

14:3810 hours ago

Speak up, Mourinho!

“The Helsinki coach definitely caught my attention. If a team plays with the kind of organization and identity it plays, it means the coach is good. I like the team. Of course we did our game analysis, our homework. I haven’t looked at anything else since the game against Empoli came to an end. It’s a well-organized team, which is also nice to see in different ways with the way they like to build the game.”

14:28 10 hours ago

Possible Roma lineup

Rui Patricio; Celik, Mancini, Ibanez, Viña; Camera, Crystal; Zaniolo, Dybala, Pellegrini; Belotti.

14:2310 hours ago

Magnifying glass situation

Nicolo Zaniolo will make his return to the starting lineup after recovering from a shoulder injury. On the other hand, Jose Mourinho there will be no Georginio Wijnaldum in the medical department.

14:18 10 hours ago

Klubi

O HJK Helsinki, from Finland, also started off on the wrong foot. Klubi was defeated by Betis, at home, by 2 to 0. Due to the negative balance, it appears in fourth place in group C.

14:13 10 hours ago

Giallorossi

14:08 10 hours ago

keeping an eye on the game

Pomegranate x HJK Helsinki live face each other this Thursday (15), at the Olimpico in Rome, at 16:00 (Brasília), for the Europa League. The match is valid for the second round of the competition.

14:03 11 hours ago

Welcome!

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

