Goals and best moments Roma vs HJK Helsinki in the Europa League (3-0) | 09/15/2022

Roma know their first victory in the Europa League, but follow in third, now with three points, due to the goal difference. On the other hand, HJK sits in last place in group C, without scoring.
93′
End of the game
92′
After free kick, Abubakari head deflects and Rui Patrício saves
91′
Dybala finishes looking for the corner, the ball deflects on Halme and Hazard gets it right after.
90′
Camara hits placed, in effect, but the ball goes out
86′ Yellow card to HJK
Halme
83′
Abraham finishes from the edge of the box. Hazard holds tight
74′ Substitution at Roma
69′ Substitution at HJK
69′ Substitution at Roma
67′ GOAL FROM ROME
Zaniolo is triggered on the back line and rolls in the measure for Belotti to finish in the small area and score his first goal
66′ Substitution at HJK
65′
Matic unleashes a rocket from afar. Hazard clap
63′ Substitution at Roma
61′ ALMOST THE THIRD
Dybala stretches Zaniolo in the area. He comes crashing close to the beam
59′ Yellow card to Roma
crystal
55′
Cristante risks from afar and sends it out
49′ GOAL FROM ROME
Zaniolo makes a good play on the left and crosses low. Pellegrini arrives and props up with his belly
47′ GOAL FROM ROME
In his first touch of the ball, Dybala receives from Pellegrini at the edge of the area, hits first and puts it in the corner
45′
restart the game
Replacements in the HJK
Substitutions in Rome
48′
first half ends
41′ HAZARD
Cristante risks from afar and Hazard makes a good save by palming
38′
Zaniolo comes face to face with Hazard. The goalkeeper gets ahead and gets the better of
31′
Belotti receives from Zaniolo and hits first. Hazard makes the save
29′ Yellow card to HJK
Hetemaj
27′ HU
Browne raises at the second post. Hoskonen deflects head and hits the post
26′ Yellow card to Roma
Ibanez
23′ THAT
Belotti crosses from the baseline. Spinazzola doesn’t catch right and kicks crookedly
22′ Substitution at HJK
16′
Pellegrini takes a free-kick over the barrier
14′ Red card for HJK
After analyzing the bid, the referee changes the yellow to red
13′ VAR
Referee will review the foul to analyze possible red in a clear shot on goal
12′ Yellow card to HJK
Have
9′
Belotti tries the shot, but the defense manages to clear
4′
Hostika takes advantage of a mistake when the ball is out of the defense and kicks over the mark. The ball comes back to him, who sends it over the goal
3′
Zaniolo hits placed from the edge of the area and sends it out
00′
Rolling ball
⏱️
Players profiled for the competition anthem
⏱️
Players entering the field
⏱️
Fans singing the anthem of Roma
HJK reservations
Tånnander, Niemelä; Arajuuri, Toivio, Halme, Boujellab, Peltola, Terho, Murilo, Olusanya, Tanaka, Yli-Kokko
HJK escalated
Hazard; Raitala, Hoskonen, I have; Lingman, Väänänen, Browne, Hetemaj; Hostika, Abubakari, Soiri
Giallorossi reservations
Boer, Svilar; Smalling, Abraham, Shomurodov, Celik, Camera, Dybala, Bove, Volpato, Tripi, Faticanti
rome climbing
Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibanez, Viña; Cristante, Matic; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Belotti
video refereeing
field refereeing
When is the Roma vs HJK Helsinki game and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Roma vs HJK Helsinki live
In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Roma vs HJK Helsinki live will be broadcast on ESPN4 and Star+.
Speak, Koskela!
“Another incredible match at the packed Olimpico in Rome. The match will certainly be different from last week (home game against Betis). Playing away from home in UEFA competitions is always very different, except for some clubs. Roma was certainly a big disappointment for them, so the start of the game will probably be very difficult, all the more reason. We have to adapt to the home crowd, the rhythm and the pressure. Even though we are playing away now, I hope we can take the successes and self-confidence of the first game of the group stage for tomorrow”.
Possible lineup of HJK Helsinki
Hazard; Raitala, Hoskonen, I have; Soiri, Lingman, Vaananen, Tanaka, Browne; Hostika, Abubakari.
HJK situation
Toni Koskela will not be able to face forward Roope Riski, due to a knee injury.
Speak up, Mourinho!
“The Helsinki coach definitely caught my attention. If a team plays with the kind of organization and identity it plays, it means the coach is good. I like the team. Of course we did our game analysis, our homework. I haven’t looked at anything else since the game against Empoli came to an end. It’s a well-organized team, which is also nice to see in different ways with the way they like to build the game.”
Possible Roma lineup
Rui Patricio; Celik, Mancini, Ibanez, Viña; Camera, Crystal; Zaniolo, Dybala, Pellegrini; Belotti.
Magnifying glass situation
Nicolo Zaniolo will make his return to the starting lineup after recovering from a shoulder injury. On the other hand, Jose Mourinho there will be no Georginio Wijnaldum in the medical department.
Klubi
O HJK Helsinki, from Finland, also started off on the wrong foot. Klubi was defeated by Betis, at home, by 2 to 0. Due to the negative balance, it appears in fourth place in group C.
Giallorossi
keeping an eye on the game
Pomegranate x HJK Helsinki live face each other this Thursday (15), at the Olimpico in Rome, at 16:00 (Brasília), for the Europa League. The match is valid for the second round of the competition.