Gol announces new rules for rescheduling and cancellation of tickets

Gol once again changed the rules for rebooking and canceling airline tickets issued in Light and Plus fares on the company’s domestic and international flights. The main change is that penalties have returned to a maximum value, as before, but with higher values.

The changes started to take effect on reservations made from today (15/09). Tickets issued until September 14th follow the previous rule.

See how it looks:

Rebooking and canceling Gol flights

The main change for customers who change or cancel tickets is the return of the fixed amount of the fine, which will be BRL 400 per segment for the Light fare and BRL 370 for the Plus fare, or 100% of the fare (which is minor).

Penalty for rebooking or cancellation on Gol flights

rate Tickets issued until 09/14/22 Tickets issued from 09/15/22 light 80% of the fee BRL 400 or 100% of the fare (whichever is lower) plus 60% of the fee BRL 370 or 100% of the fare (whichever is lower)

Customers who request cancellation will receive a credit to use towards a future purchase. However, those who prefer to receive their money back will have to pay not only the cancellation fee, but the refund fee as well. The Plus tariff refunds 40% of the residual value, while the Light tariff is non-refundable.

For example, a customer who buys a ticket worth R$500 on Tarifa Plus and requests cancellation will have to pay R$370 of the fee and will have R$130 of credit. And, if you request your money back, you will only receive BRL 52 (40% of the BRL 130 residual). That is, the final cost to get the money back in this example was 89% of the value of the originally paid fare.

New rule for no-show on Gol flights

The new penalty for no-shows is similar to those for rescheduling. Customers who do not show up for the flight will be charged 80% or 60%, respectively, on Light and Plus fares, plus the fare difference for the next flight.

Until then, passengers who arrived late had the possibility of boarding the next available flight (within 6 hours of the original flight) paying only the no-show fee of R$350 or R$330, depending on the fare.

No-show fine on Gol flights

rate Tickets issued until 09/14/22 Tickets issued from 09/15/22 light 80% of the fee BRL 500 or 100% of the fare (whichever is lower) plus 60% of the fee R$470 or 100% of the fare (whichever is lower)

Did it get better or worse?

Overall, the new rule got worse for the customer. But this will depend on the amount paid for the air ticket and the fare chosen. For example, before the change, a round trip booking of BRL 500 on the Light fare would have a penalty of BRL 400 (80% of the fare amount). That is, R$ 100 of credit would be left over to purchase a new ticket. With the new rule, the fine will be 100% of the fare, as the penalty will be higher than the ceiling (R$400 per segment, or R$800 round trip).

On the other hand, those who buy tickets for more than BRL 1,000 round trip on the Light fare will spend less with the new rule to rebook or cancel the ticket, since the fine of BRL 400 per segment will be lower than the old penalty of 80%.

The Plus fare was worse, as the penalty is now R$370 per segment or 100% of the fare, whichever is lower. Before, it was fixed at 60% of the tariff. In this sense, a round trip ticket of R$ 800, which previously would have cost R$ 480 in a fine, will now require R$ 720.

Nothing changes for the Promo rate, which no longer allows rebooking or refund, or for the Max rate, which does not charge a penalty for cancellation or rebooking and refunds 95% of the amount paid. Baggage rules, flight anticipation, seat booking, accumulation of Smiles miles, among others, remain the same.

The rules for Smiles and Voebiz tickets also remain unchanged, and rescheduling is not allowed. And, in case of cancellation, the request must be made through the issuance channel and upon payment of the respective penalties.

The table with the new tariff rules is now available on the website (click here).