GOL increases change and cancellation fees

Today, the 15th of September, the GOAL announced that it has changed the amount of change, cancellation and no-show fees. The changes are already in effect and apply to both domestic and international flights.

Rules for tickets issued until 09/14/2022

To understand the context of the current change, it is important to point out that in March of this year, GOL changed its policy regarding fees. Click here to access our article on the subject.

After the changes, the rules that were in effect until yesterday (14) were as follows:

Voluntary cancellation and rescheduling

Light fare: 80% fine of the amount paid for the ticket

Plus fare: 60% fine of the amount paid for the ticket

Light fare: 80% fine of the amount paid for the ticket

Plus fare: 60% fine of the amount paid for the ticket

Change of values

With the change in effect as of today (15), the company will once again charge a fixed amount instead of a percentage of the amount paid for the ticket. Check below the new rates for domestic and international flights:

Comment

The increase in change and cancellation fees is a significant change in GOL’s policy. We can consider that the airline basically resumed the rules that were in force before the last change in March 2022, but with higher values.

In the Light fare, for example, the fine had a fixed amount of R$ 275 per segment or 100% of the fare (whichever was lower) in case of cancellation or voluntary change. As of now, the fee has increased to R$400 – an increase of practically 45% in value.

In its statement, GOL reinforces that tickets issued until yesterday (14th) follow the rules in force at the time of purchase.

Will any reader be impacted by the measure?