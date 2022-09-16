GOL plane makes emergency landing at Confins Airport, in Greater BH | Minas Gerais

An airplane that made the flight G31694 had to make an emergency landing at the Belo Horizonte International Airport in Confins, in Greater BH, this Thursday (15).

According to the BH Airportthe aircraft of GOL Linhas Aéreas took off in Sao Paulo International Airportin Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo, and was destined for Salvador (BA), but informed the terminal that he would need to land in Minas Gerais.

According to the concessionaire that manages the space, the order was placed at 12:10. The plane landed and was inspected.

“All security procedures were adopted at the airport to help answer the call”, says the note from BH Airport. Read the full statement at the end of the report.

At 12:30, the BH Airport informed that the airport is operating normally for takeoffs and landings.

According to Gol, the measure was necessary “due to technical problems”.

“GOL reinforces that all procedures were carried out with a focus on safety, the company’s number 1 value,” he said.

“BH Airport, the concessionaire that manages Belo Horizonte International Airport, informs that, this Thursday, September 15th, at around 12:10, flight G31694, of the airline Gol, which departed Guarulhos (SP) and was destined for Salvador (BA), with 169 passengers on board, warned of an emergency and was switched to Belo Horizonte. The aircraft has already landed, the runway has been inspected and was released at 12:24 pm All safety procedures were adopted at the airport to help answer the call. BH Airport reaffirms its commitment to safety and is available to contribute to the operation. For more information, contact the airline’s press office.”

“GOL informs that flight G3 1694, which took off from Guarulhos Airport this Thursday (15) at 10:38 am with 169 customers and was destined for Salvador, switched to Confins Airport due to technical problems.

The crew conducted the procedures as recommended and the landing took place at 12:20. The landing took place normally and the Clients are receiving all the facilities. To minimize the impacts on Customers, the Company will provide another aircraft and the flight is scheduled to take off from Confins to Salvador at 4:20 pm.

GOL reinforces that all procedures were carried out with a focus on Safety, the Company’s number 1 value.”