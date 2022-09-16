Gol plane makes emergency landing in Confins – Gerais

Boeing 737 MAX8 model plane from Gol Linhas Areas (photo: Publicity/GOL airlines)

A Gol Linhas Aéreas aircraft had to make an emergency landing at the Tancredo Neves International Airport, this Thursday (9/15), in Confins, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. Flight G31694 left Guarulhos, in So Paulo, and was destined for Salvador, Bahia.

The plane took off from Guarulhos Airport at 10:38 am, carrying 169 passengers, but due to technical problems had to switch to Confins and landed in Grande BH around 12:20 pm. The Boeing 737 MAX8 model aircraft.

According to BH Airport, the concessionaire that manages the airport, the landing and take-off runway underwent an inspection and was released at 12:24 pm, not interfering with day-to-day operations. The company also informed that all safety procedures were adopted to help answer the emergency call.

Gol informed that its customers are receiving all the facilities. To minimize the impacts, the company will provide another aircraft, scheduled to take off from Confins bound for Salvador at 4:20 pm. The air line also reinforced that the procedures were carried out with a focus on safety. READ ALSO – PM plane punctures the tire and closes Minas Gerais airport for more than 6 hours

Check the full notes

Goal Air Lines

“GOL informs that flight G3 1694, which took off from Guarulhos Airport this Thursday (15) at 10:38 am with 169 customers and was destined for Salvador, switched to Confins Airport due to technical problems.

The crew carried out the procedures as recommended and the landing took place at 12:20 pm. The disembarkation took place normally and the Clients are receiving all the facilities. To minimize the impacts on Customers, the Company makes another aircraft available and the flight is scheduled to take off from Confins bound for Salvador at 4:20 pm.

GOL emphasizes that all procedures were carried out with a focus on Safety, the Company’s number 1 value.”

BH Airport

“BH Airport, the concessionaire that manages Belo Horizonte International Airport, informs that, this Thursday, September 15th, around 12:10 pm, flight G31694, of the airline Gol, which departed Guarulhos (SP) and it was bound for Salvador (BA), with 169 passengers on board, warned of an emergency and was switched to Belo Horizonte.

The aircraft has already landed, the landing and take-off runway has been inspected and was released at 12:24 pm. All security procedures were adopted at the airport to help answer the call.

BH Airport reaffirms its commitment to safety and is willing to contribute to the operation. For more information, please contact the airline’s press office.” previous episode A previous emergency episode at Confins Airport was recorded in July of this year. A plane that left BH towards Guanambi, in Bahia, made circular maneuvers over the cities of Araa and Sete Lagoas to consume fuel and then returned to the runway. The Azul Linhas Aereas aircraft had just taken off when the pilot was forced to perform the maneuver. Before landing, he had to burn fuel to reduce weight, since the tank was relatively full.

The reason for the landing was a failure detected in the landing gear, when the plane was already at 8,000 feet (2,438 meters). In a note, Azul informed that it provided all the necessary assistance, as provided for in resolution 400 of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), and explained that it was a request for landing priority.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Rafael Arruda