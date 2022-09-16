Gol will pay US$41 million in settlement over bribery investigations in Brazil and the US – 09/15/2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Gol airline has agreed to pay more than $41 million as part of parallel bribery investigations by criminal and civil authorities in the United States and Brazil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. fair.

Gol has entered into a three-year settlement with the Department of Justice regarding the charge – filed in the US state of Maryland – of conspiracy to violate anti-bribery legislation, the department said in a statement.

The company will pay a criminal fine of $17 million to the Department of Justice, while disbursing about $24.5 million as part of the resolution of a parallel investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“Gol paid millions of dollars in bribes to foreign officials in Brazil in exchange for passing legislation that benefited the airline,” said Kenneth Polite, assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice’s criminal division.

“The company entered into fraudulent contracts with suppliers to generate and hide the funds necessary to perpetrate this criminal conduct and then falsely recorded these payments on its own books,” he added.

Between 2012 and 2013, the company conspired to offer and pay about $3.8 million in bribes to foreign officials in Brazil, the Justice Department said, citing court documents.

Gol said in a statement that it would pay US$12.6 million to the agencies in September 2022, with the remainder to be paid off periodically over two years.

The company further stated that none of the current employees, representatives, members of the board of directors or members of management were aware of any illegal purpose behind any of the investigated transactions.

The airline also cites a payment of US$3.4 million to the Federal Comptroller General, which may be deducted from amounts owed to the SEC and the US Department of Justice.

The SEC said Gol should have paid more than $87 million as part of the criminal charges. However, due to the company’s financial condition and inability to pay the fines in full, the SEC and the Department of Justice waived their portion of the payment, charging $24.5 million and $17 million, respectively.

The company has agreed to improve its compliance program and cooperate in any ongoing or future investigations, the Justice Department added.

Gol reported a strong net loss in the second quarter, mainly due to exchange rate variations.

(By Kanishka Singh; additional reporting by André Romani)