Government postpones decision on payroll loan interest ceiling

The Federal Government postponed the decision on the interest ceiling on consigned credit for beneficiaries of the Brazil aid due to discrepancies between experts. The intention from the Ministry of Citizenship is that the interest limit is the same as that of the INSS, that is, 2.14%.

According to information provided by Estadão, in July some banks and finance companies were already pre-registering for the release of consigned credit to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. Despite this, the interest disclosed by these institutions reached 86% per year, a value much higher than the rates of other credit modalities from the market.

Some specialists have been concerned about the type of credit, as it can harm even more families in situations of economic vulnerability. With that in mind, some consumer protection legal entities mobilized to sign the note “In Defense of the Economic Integrity of the Vulnerable Population”, requesting the postponement of payroll-deductible credit and a review of interest rates.

Indebtedness of economically vulnerable citizens

According to Paola Carvalho, institutional director of the Brazilian Basic Income Network, the National Council for Social Assistance has debated in recent days about the payroll loans for beneficiaries of social programs such as Aid Brazil.

”We asked that the Ministry of Citizenship be called. They are giving hope to the beneficiaries. Bank agencies are pre-registering and do not activate the loan. I believe there is a dichotomy between them,” she said. For Paola Carvalho, the consequences of releasing this type of credit can be quite serious. “Families are in debt and struggling to maintain the most basic things; Many families will take on more debt to be able to pay basic household bills,” he said.

Learn more about the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

Although the approval of payroll-deductible loans for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil has been postponed as the interest rate has not yet been defined, this type of loan has already been approved by Law No. 14,431/2022. So far, what is known is that the loan installments cannot exceed 40% of the social benefit.

In the consigned credit modality, the value of the installments is automatically deducted from the citizens’ payroll. Therefore, in the case of beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, the amount must be deducted from these resources.

Although some smaller institutions have already stated that they must grant the credit, some traditional banks have shown themselves against the service. “Because it is a subsistence benefitit is necessary to analyze whether it makes sense to anticipate values ​​(through payroll)”, explains João Bragança, director of financial services at the German consultancy Roland Berger.

Bradesco is one of the institutions that should not grant this Credit line. “It is not a retirement or pension, but a benefit to people who are in difficulties. Therefore, Bradesco will not operate in this portfolio. We are talking about vulnerable people. Instead of being a good operation for the bank and the customer, we understand that the person will have more difficulty when the benefit ends, and, therefore, we prefer not to operate”, explained Bradesco’s president, Octavio de Lazari Júnior.

For subject matter experts, consigned credit for beneficiaries of the Brazil aid must compromise the monthly income of citizens who are already in a situation of food insecurity. This means that the discount of up to 40% can further damage the lives of these families in the following month.