Gretchen breaks her dick after receiving criticism from fans

This Thursday (15), Gretchen used social media to complain about the criticism she has been receiving because of her belly button. Through Instagram stories, the queen of the roll said that she is tired of receiving messages about the body part on the internet. According to the singer, she recently underwent a procedure at the controversial site.

“Let’s talk about something serious? This story about my belly button is tired. It’s not even funny anymore. You guys keep talking about something so nonsense, so boring. Here, my belly button. I just remade it, it’s here brand new and cute. I didn’t remove the tattoo or anything. While you guys are talking about whether or not I have a belly button, look where I am. Listen to the sound of the wave! Let’s talk about more productive things”, he said, showing the beach where he was relaxing.

“You can’t waste time talking about things that have nothing to do with it. Take this time when you’re writing ‘where’s her belly button?’ Google ‘where I can do something for myself.’ Go read a self-help book, it’s good, see? Go to therapy, go talk to him about Gretchen’s belly button. Then your therapist will help you worry with something else, isn’t it better?” Gretchen

Watch:

Gretchen’s body is the subject of controversy

Gretchen’s body, as well as the singer’s aesthetic procedures, have always been controversial. Last Wednesday (14), the digital influencer reported that she made another intervention and put contact lenses in her teeth. The rebolado queen had been using the object for a long time, but had to renew it to keep her smile up to date.

Through an Instagram post, Gretchen shared a selfie showing off her new lenses. In addition to them, just to keep the buttocks up, part of the body with which she became famous because of her roll, the singer pays R$ 4 thousand for each session of Round Glute, a method that she performs every 15 days, to leave her buttocks round, pert and without cellulite.