Guedes defends “paternity” of the Aid: “we who produce”

In yet another effort to link Auxílio Brasil to the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, claimed the paternity of the program. During an event in Rio de Janeiro this Wednesday (14), the head of the portfolio stated that many want to be the parents of the project, but that he does not give up this title.

“Let’s (keep the value), have money,” he said. “The definition of the value of Emergency Aid is full of parents, but we know who the mother was. We developed it,” he told the audience. On August 31st, the Federal Government sent the National Congress an indication of a drop in the value of the benefit from R$600 to R$405.

Although it officially denies the electoral nature of Auxílio Brasil, behind-the-scenes information shows that the increase in the value of the program on the eve of the elections has a clear objective: to reduce the president’s rejection among the poorest. In Bolsonaro’s TV campaigns and interviews, he often cites Auxílio.

The most recent of the interviews took place last Tuesday (13), when the candidate participated in a sabbath on Programa do Ratinho, on SBT. In addition to renewing the promise to keep the Aid in the amount of R$600, Bolsonaro again said that he must pay a kind of additional R$200 for users who get a formal job.

“And even more, when it is a woman, for example, who is the head of the family, she earns R$ 1,200 per month, and if this woman or this man, who is receiving Auxílio Brasil, if he manages to get a job, he doesn’t lose Auxílio Brasil and earns another R$200,” said the president, when asked about the benefit issue.

Aid Brazil in September

In September, the Federal Government should resume payments of Auxílio Brasil as of the 19th. It is expected that more than 21 million people will be able to receive the social benefit. There is no need for direct registration.

To be entitled to Auxílio Brasil, it is enough to have an active and updated account in the Cadúnico system. In addition, it is also important to have a per capita income of up to R$210. Below you can check the calendar of transfers for this month of September:

September 19: Users with final NIS 1

September 20: Users with final NIS 2

September 21: Users with NIS End 3

September 22: Users with NIS End 4

September 23: Users with final NIS 5

September 26: Users with final NIS 6

September 27: Users with final NIS 7

September 28: Users with final NIS 8

September 29: Users with final NIS 9

September 30: Users with final NIS 0

Forecast for 2023

Until next December, payments of R$ 600 from Auxílio Brasil are guaranteed. But there is still no guarantee about what will happen to the social program from next January 2023.

Officially, the boosted transfers in the amount of R$ 600 are only confirmed until the end of this year. In theory, the next government will be able to maintain this level if it so wishes, but it will need to indicate a source of funding,

Today, there is no official document proving that Auxílio Brasil will be maintained at around R$ 600 next year. What exists so far is a series of unproven promises made by candidates vying for the presidency of the republic.