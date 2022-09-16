Haddad leads with 36% of the votes in SP; Garcia rises and draws with Tarcísio, says Datafolha

Research released this Thursday, 15th, shows the reaction of the toucan governor, which grew 4 percentage points in relation to the last survey.

Young Pan Editing / Photos: ALEX SILVA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Result was released on Thursday night, 15, by Datafolha



Former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad (EN) continues to lead the dispute for the government of Sao Paulo. This is what the research shows. Datasheet released this Thursday, 15th. According to the survey, PT has 36% of voting intentions among São Paulo, which represents an advantage of 14 percentage points in relation to Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans), which ranks second, with 22%. The current governor, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), rose four points from the last poll, reached 19% and is technically tied with the candidate supported by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Gabriel Colombo (PCB), Antonio Jorge (Christian Democracy), Carol Vigliar (Popular Unity), Elvis Cezar (PDT), Altino Junior (PSTU) and Vinicius Poit (Novo) have 1% of voting intentions. Edson Dorta, from PCO, did not score. Blanks and nulls are 11%. Another 7% did not know how to respond.

In the previous poll, Haddad had 35% of voting intentions, compared to 21% for the former minister of the Bolsonaro government and 15% for the toucan. In the spontaneous poll, when the names of the candidates are not presented, the PT has 19%, compared to 12% for the ex-minister of the federal government and 12% for the toucan. Datafolha heard 1,808 people between the 13th and 15th of September in 74 municipalities in São Paulo. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points. The confidence level is 95%. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number SP-06078/2022.

second round

Datafolha also tested second-round scenarios. In an eventual confrontation against Rodrigo Garcia, Fernando Haddad wins by 47% to 41%. In relation to the last poll, the PT oscillated negatively by one point, while the PSDB candidate rose three points. White and null are 11% and 2% could not answer. In the duel with Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, the former mayor of the capital of São Paulo is elected with 54% of the votes (up from 51% on September 1), compared to 36% for the Republican candidate, who maintained the same rate for two weeks. Blanks and nulls are 8%; 2% do not know.

Rejection

Also according to the institute, the PT candidate has the greatest rejection among candidates for the government of São Paulo: 35% of respondents say they do not vote for Haddad at all. The former mayor, on the other hand, is also the best known by the São Paulo electorate: 93% say they know him. The second most rejected is Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, with 27%. The former Minister of Infrastructure is known by 56% (in the previous survey, the rate was 50%). Garcia, in turn, is rejected by 17% of Paulistas and known by 56% of Paulistas.