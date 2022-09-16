Harry maneuvered to prevent Meghan from breaking valuable royal rule

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II on the 8th, the spotlight is on the members of the Windsor dynasty, especially the most controversial figures in the clan, such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They abdicated from royal duties in 2020. The steps, looks and gestures of royal personalities have been minutely analyzed, such as, for example, the maneuver of the Duke of Sussex on Saturday (10/9). The episode took place during the couple’s public appearance with William and Kate Middleton.

Harry tried to stop his wife from breaking important royal protocol. Before the quartet thanked the subjects for their tributes to the Queen, Harry subtly reached out to take Meghan’s hand. The attitude did not go unnoticed by the British tabloid Daily Mail. The portal saw the prince’s attitude as a way to slow down the Duchess of Sussex’s steps.

According to the Daily Mail, royal protocol calls for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to remain a few steps behind the Princes of Wales, William and Kate, as they are earlier in the line of succession to the throne. While Harry ranks fifth, his brother is at the top of the list. He ascends to the rank if his father, King Charles III, resigns or dies.

On Saturday (10/9), the four members of the royal family took a walk outside Windsor Castle. William, Kate, Harry and Meghan checked out the tributes left at the entrance to the palace, such as flowers, letters and banners, in tribute to the late Queen.

Brothers William and Harry have a turbulent relationship, and the death of Queen Elizabeth II made their differences even more evident. As revealed by an unnamed source, it took 40 minutes for Princess Diana’s two children to appear side by side in Windsor. They not only traded, but took orders from their father, King Charles III.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry would have refused to have dinner with his father and brother on the night that grandmother Elizabeth died.

