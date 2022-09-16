Have you worked since 1999? Surely you can have R$ 10,000 to receive from the Guarantee Fund, understand

Inflation remains high in Brazil and this not only reduces the purchasing power of the Brazilian consumer but also affects the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), a benefit that only workers with a formal contract receive. But did you know that some of these people may be entitled to an amount of up to BRL 10,000 fully corrected? Yes, and we are going to explain all about it in our article below.

How does the FGTS correction work?

The available balance accounts linked to the FTGS is currently corrected by Reference Rate (TR) – today at around 0.048% – plus 3% per year, a sum that does not replace the losses with inflation over time and makes the worker lose money.

Therefore, the decision of Federal Supreme Court (STF) which can change the index used to correct the FGTS is highly anticipated by workers. After all, this change in the Guarantee Fund can generate an average return of around BRL 10,000 per person.

But even if the worker has withdrawn the FTGS, the review of the fund does not take away its right to correction. The review action must be judged by the STF still this year. But even if the Supreme Court is in favor of changing the calculation from now on, the Court can understand that only those who filed the request before the change will be entitled to the retroactive correction. Therefore, the consumer must seek their rights in court before as a form of prevention.

Who is entitled to the R$10,000 from the Guarantee Fund?

They can receive a review of about R$ 10 thousand on average from the FGTS those workers who had a formal contract since 1999 and had their balance impaired. However, in order to guarantee this right, it is necessary to file an action in a Federal Special Court asking that up to 60 minimum wages (R$ 72 thousand) be returned.

How to calculate the FGTS review?

The best way to calculate the background review is to seek out a lawyer or accountant who is qualified to do so. However, if the worker wants to do the account on his own, the tip is to use the analytical extract of the FGTSwhich computes the entire period in which it was applied to TR. Thus, instead of using the reference rate, the citizen can substitute three indices to perform the operation: INPC, IPCA or IPCA-e.

When replacing the TR by an inflationary index, the loss of up to 80% (or R$ 10,000 per person) in the accounts of the Workers’ Guarantee Fund is very evident. Furthermore, it is worth noting that the correction of the FGTS can be up to the current date and not just up to 2013.

