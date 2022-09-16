‘He always hit me on the stomach and face, always’: read the account of the mother of the 4-year-old boy hanged by his stepfather | Rio de Janeiro

Share on WhatsApp

Jessica and Victor dated for two years. She was already the mother of a boy, now 4 years old, when she started having a relationship with Possobom. They had a daughter together, who is now one year old. Jessica claims that Victor prevents her from seeing her youngest. The last time mother and daughter were together was two months ago.

The chef said that she had another pregnancy with Victor, after a rape, but lost the baby, according to her, as a result of the aggressions.

She also showed insults sent by Victor to his WhatsApp, in messages in which he called her a “beggar” and “poor thing”.

The episode against Jessica’s son was in February, but the images only became public this week (see below).

The Civil Police requested the arrest of Victor Possobom to the Justice, but, until the last update of this report, there was no arrest warrant against him.

“He always put the boxing glove so I wouldn’t have so many marks and told me to stay still and beat myself. Me standing on the wall, and punching me in the face, in the belly… he would hang me and… then, wow… most were in the face and belly.

He usually tried to get more in my face, but usually I always fell. So, I would hit my stomach on the floor and then usually sometimes he would kick or punch my stomach, he would always hit my stomach and face, always.

I had no idea he beat my son, he was loving towards him. My son always followed him everywhere, I always said: ‘Stay with mommy here’. He: ‘No, I’m going with Uncle Viu, as he called Victor. He went to the gym, he went to the market, he went everywhere looking for Victor. Even when Victor wanted to go out to other places, he wanted to go along, so I didn’t imagine.

Anger, a lot of anger and despair, because I can’t believe that a person is capable of doing that to a child. I can’t, because my son wasn’t doing anything in those pictures, he wasn’t doing anything, he was probably obeying. He didn’t do anything to receive that kind of aggression.

He threatened me he said that he was going to kill me, that he was going to kill my son, that I would never see our daughter again, that he would run away with her. That no one was going to help me, that I was alone and that only he would help me… it was crazy that I couldn’t believe I was going through all that.

I do not see my daughter will be 2 months. The last time I saw it was by video call, which must have lasted about 10 minutes, but a 1 year old baby, she didn’t even stay on the phone.

I’m here with fear always looking to the side because I’m afraid he’ll show up at any moment and do any kind of thing. I don’t know what he’s capable of.”

