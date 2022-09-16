Health plans undergo changes after the pandemic, with more regionalization – 09/15/2022

The healthcare industry has undergone a series of changes since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Healthcare providers and operators began a movement towards greater verticalization through mergers and acquisitions, there were significant changes in the provision of services, especially with digitalization, in addition to significant increases in medical costs and the level of claims of plans, or that is, customers started to use the services more.

Check below the comment by Rafael Bevilacqua, chief strategist and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento, on the subject. Every day, Bevilacqua brings you news and reviews of publicly traded companies for you to make the best investment decisions. This content is accessible to subscribers to UOL. O UOL has an exclusive area for those who want to invest their money safely and profit more than just savings. Meet!