Health plans undergo changes after the pandemic, with more regionalization – 09/15/2022

The healthcare industry has undergone a series of changes since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Healthcare providers and operators began a movement towards greater verticalization through mergers and acquisitions, there were significant changes in the provision of services, especially with digitalization, in addition to significant increases in medical costs and the level of claims of plans, or that is, customers started to use the services more.
Regarding the legislation, health operators have the responsibility to offer a minimum installment to the service of plans with municipal coverage. In general, there is a portfolio of agreements: municipal, state and national.
In recent years, health plans with regional coverage have become more demanded and currently have a greater number of users (39.5% of the 49.6 million beneficiaries).
According to Abramge, an association that represents the sector, since mid-2020, regional plans began to show higher levels of growth in relation to national coverage plans. This scenario is favorable to the health sector, which can improve synergies with service providers and thus increase its profitability.
In fact, the price of plans with national coverage has a higher average ticket (average price 40% higher compared to regional ones), but operators have greater difficulties in negotiating with their service providers, since their use is dispersed, which can make the operation less efficient.
Thus, companies have been seeking to expand users’ participation in regional products – either through migration or contracting new agreements. With the concentration of operations in specific regions, operators are able to concentrate the use of their users on service providers and improve commercial conditions.
In other words, the verticalization dynamics of companies and the high numbers of mergers and acquisitions in the recent past are not a coincidence to the aforementioned numbers, but an adaptation to the economic scenario and the unfolding of the Covid-19 pandemic.