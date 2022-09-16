Hiding being a millionaire, Maruan maintains a disguise and accepts to work at Zahym’s house.

In “Sertão Sea”, after getting lost in the woods and being found by Timbo (Enrique Diaz)eventually being considered a beggar, the millionaire Maruan (Pedro Lamin) will decide to keep his wanderer guise and find a new job in Canta Pedra.

The boy will become the new cupbearer in the house of Zahym (César Ferrario) after the insistence of Latifa (Quiteria Kelly) in hiring him. The scene will take place after Maruan notices that the family’s puppy is ill, offering to take care of little Cajuína.

Surprised by the act, Latifa will question his abilities: “Do you really know how to handle a dog?”. Proving that yes, the pet will show a considerable improvement and the housewife will be delighted: “It saw? The butler understands everything! Even purebred dogs!”.

In contrast, Zahym will not like the idea initially: “Have you lost your mind, Latifa?! Put a beggar in the house?! Who knows where this boy comes from! Principality of Ozul… I’ve never heard of such a principality!”. After much insistence from his wife, he will eventually give in: “The boy has grace, Latifa… You soon see that he has good manners… You can hire, but I’ll take care of the salary!”.