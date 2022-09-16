Historic pedestrians will act to ‘disauthorize’ Ciro and support Lula in the first round | Blog do Octavio Guedes

Historic Brizolistas will meet on September 21 to launch an “action to disauthorize Ciro Gomes as PDT owner” and preach “conscious” vote for Lula (PT) in the first round.

“We will have a meeting next Wednesday to make it clear that historic labor does not consider Bolsonaro and Lula the same,” said one of the organizers of the meeting, Professor Francisco Carlos Teixeira da Silva, who was Interim Secretary of State and Undersecretary of State for Education of the Brizola Government in Rio de Janeiro.

“There are differences, and not recognizing the fact is a tragedy for Brazilian democracy. Marina [Silva, candidata à presidente em 2010, 2014 e 2018, que declarou apoio a Lula] set an example of greatness. Now is the time for the PDT and Labor to take a clear stand in the electoral process,” says Francisco.

The president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, had already contested the movement and complained about the campaign for a useful vote for the candidate Lula. “Useful voting is good for horse racing, because you choose who will win. For president, you vote for the best in the first round,” he said.

Lupi also ruled out the end of candidate Ciro’s hostilities to Lula: “Armistice, only after the war.”

The meeting led by the brizolistas will be on September 21, at 7 pm, at the headquarters of the Engineers Union of Rio de Janeiro.