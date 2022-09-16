Hospital in Niterói opens selection process; check out

O Socrates Guanaes Institutemanager of Azevedo Lima State Hospital (HEAL), opened an exclusive selection process for people with disabilities (PCD), aimed at immediate hiring and creating a reserve list of professionals for 17 different administrative and care positions. Salaries vary between BRL 1,283.73 and BRL 4,465.68. (Check the positions below)

Registration will be open on 09/21, 22 and 23/09/2022, from 9 am to 2 pm, and must be done in person at the hospital’s auditorium: Rua Teixeira de Freitas, nº 30 – Fonseca (entrance through the parking lot entrance). No registration fee will be charged.

Interested parties must attend the site with the completed registration form, as well as the documents required in public notice 004/2022 (originals and copies). All this information and the details of the process can be found on the website: https://isgsaude.org.br/heal/trabalhe-conosco/

The selection process will include proof of technical knowledge in each area of ​​activity and information technology, in addition to an interview by competence. The stages are qualifying and eliminatory.

