– Episode of the 15 Minutes podcast talks about Ukraine’s counteroffensive to recover territories occupied by Russia

*) In recent days, information has emerged about the retaking of Ukrainian territories that had been occupied by the Russians during the invasion initiated in February by President Vladimir Putin.

For example, on Tuesday, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said that during the counter-offensive carried out in the Kharkiv region, more than 300 cities that were under Russian control were retaken across the country.

The deputy minister also added that the objective of Ukrainian forces is to continue the counteroffensive until the northeast region of the country is completely retaken and that this will happen “as soon as possible”.

How did Ukraine get that breath and what to expect from the next few weeks in the war?

That’s what this episode of the 15 Minutes podcast is about. The guest is the Luis Kawaguti, journalist specializing in the areas of Defense, Security and International Politics. He’s a columnist for War Games, here at People’s Gazette.

