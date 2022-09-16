How much could Brazil raise in taxes from marijuana?

The legalization of marijuana is still a very controversial issue in Brazil. Recently, the singer Anitta reignited the controversy by confessing to be in favor of the legalization of marijuana. What few people know is how much the country could collect in taxes from the legal cannabis trade.

A study by the cannabis market intelligence company Kaya Mind estimates a collection of BRL 8 billion in the four-year period after legalization in the country. The calculation took into account the regulation of all forms of consumption, namely medicinal, hemp (cannabis plant) and recreational.

To arrive at this number, the company considered the proper purposes of marijuana. For the calculation, the average dollar conversion in the month of May of R$ 5.30 was used. In the case of medicinal use, they used the rate currently charged on national medicines [entre 30% e 33% sobre o preço do remédio].

Due to the huge variety of sectors that can have hemp as their raw material, the impact of its application in Brazil was analyzed from the perspective of agribusiness. For this, the average tariff of agricultural products in Brazil was considered [6,7%, segundo a Federação das Indústrias do Estado do Rio de Janeiro]. And for adult use, a rate of 43% was applied, similar to that of tobacco and alcohol. [entre 40% e 70%].

“For medicinal use, we applied a series of scientific, socioeconomic and cultural variables to compose the metrics and factors taken into account in the analysis. In the case of the use of hemp, it was analyzed from the perspective of agribusiness, by the productive potential in Brazil. for adult use, the number of people and the amount of cannabis consumed per month were taken into account to estimate the adult use market in Brazil”, explained Thiago Cardoso, who is co-founder and head of intelligence at Kaya Mind, in an interview with O UOL.

In addition, Kaya Mind estimates that cannabis regulation in Brazil could generate 117,000 jobs and generate BRL 26.1 billion in four years.

“Our objective is to provide accessible quality information so that the market can have inputs to debate on the subject”, highlighted Maria Eugenia Maria Eugenia Riscala, CEO of Kaya Mind.

Another estimate made by economist Newton Marques, from Corecon (Regional Economic Council), came to the conclusion that the country could earn between R$10.73 billion to R$12.9 billion in taxes if the use were legalized.

In 2016, the Federal Government presented a study demonstrating that 2.7 million people use marijuana at least once a month in Brazil. Based on Uruguay’s per capita consumption, which legalized possession of 40 grams per month, and assuming that a gram would cost an average price of US$1.20, each user would be entitled to buy US$48 of marijuana per month. Thus, the average expense per user in the year would be R$ 2 thousand which, multiplied by the number of users, reached R$ 5.69 billion for the sale.

To make the above calculations, Newton considered the value of 30% in the average of federal and state taxes. He explains that, with the exchange rate devaluation of BRL 4.7 billion since 2019, the value of marijuana on the market would be BRL 6.6 billion per year, also considering a 10% growth in consumers per year.

“These values ​​are estimates that can be quite variable and can always be revised”, said the economist to the UOL.

What would that amount pay?

The money raised from the legal sale of marijuana could be used in several ways, such as covering part of the expenses of the so-called “PEC Kamikaze”, which will cost about R$ 41.25 billion to the public coffers.

The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution of the Bolsonaro government creates a state of emergency and, among the main proposals, increases the value of Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600, doubles the benefit of the gas voucher and creates a voucher of R$1 thousand for self-employed truck drivers.

The measures will only be valid until December 31 of this year, but the amounts collected from cannabis taxes could also be used in other ways, such as:

Cover SUS expenses with drug addicts for the next decade. Data from 2017 show that the Ministry of Health spent BRL 9.1 billion on these treatments;

Preserve the budget of the Ministry of Education, which suffered a cut of R$ 4 billion in 2021;

Make 50 years of investment in the Psychosocial Care Center (CAPS) in which the government spent R$ 158 million annually — with 331 centers;

Purchase 137,457,944 vaccines from CoronaVac at a price of BRL 58.20, as provided for in the contract established between the Butantan Foundation and the Ministry of Health.

Economist Pedro Henrique Menegon considers that the amount could also represent a significant complement to public expenditure on treatments for damage caused by tobacco products, which cost the public coffers around R$92.73 billion, equivalent to 1.8% of all Brazilian GDP.

“This collection could convert an amount that today goes to illegality and allocate it to government expenses with the treatment of smokers in general, leading to the total collection [12 bilhões para arrecadação de tributos com cigarros + 12 bilhões estimados com a arrecadação decorrente da cannabis] compensation of approximately 26% of the social and economic costs of smoking”, he analyzed.

Cannabis legalization

Countries like Uruguay, Canada and some US states have already turned to marijuana legalization as a way to generate revenue, reduce illegal sales and reduce organized crime.

Last year, the New York State House and Senate passed the legalization of possession of up to 85g of marijuana, as well as the cultivation and sale of the substance to those over 21. With the measure, the projection of tax income for New York is approximately US$ 350 million (R$ 2 billion) per year.

In addition, a study produced by MPG Consulting for the Medical Cannabis Industry Association of New York shows that the cannabis industry is expected to create 21,000 jobs in the field by 2023. By 2027, according to the projection, there will be 76,000 workers.

In 2013, Uruguay made headlines for becoming the first country in the world to fully legalize the recreational use of cannabis at the national level. Consumption in the country can occur in 3 legal forms of supply: domestic cultivation, clubs or pharmacies. In 2018, official data pointed out that the regulation of cannabis for recreational purposes had a profit of more than US$ 22 million (R$ 118 million), which would go to the illegal market.

Thailand legalized the cultivation and consumption of marijuana in June this year, reversing a hardline approach to long prison sentences and even the death penalty for drug offenses. The change in drug policy is also related to the business world. Commercialization is estimated to generate $10 billion in its first three years, not counting cannabis tourism, where people go to Thailand specifically for therapies and treatments using cannabis extracts.

Portugal, which decriminalized all drugs 15 years ago, is now the country with the lowest rates of consumption among young people in Europe.

The first step towards the legalization of weed here in Brazil was taken in 2019, when Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) released the trade of products based on cannabis. Thus, pharmaceutical companies began to market products of this type. The first remedy was Mevatyl, which has an average value of R$ 2,700 for a package with three 10 ml ampoules.

Scientists around the world are dedicated to proving the benefits of CBD and THC substances, extracted from the plant, for people with diseases ranging from depression to fibromyalgia, seizures in children, chronic pain, cancer, Parkinson’s and epilepsy.

In the last 10 years, research and the legal use of medical cannabis has greatly increased in Brazil. The advance follows the global trend of regulation of medicines made from the plant. In June of this year, Bill (PL) 399/15, which regulates the planting of Cannabis sativa for medicinal purposes and the marketing of medicines that contain extracts, substrates or parts of the plant, was approved by the special committee of the Chamber of Deputies, but the process was interrupted again.

Several businessmen have been interested in investing in this area, due to the ability of marijuana to help in the treatment of pathologies. Fortune Business Insights estimated that the market was valued at $28 billion last year, and could reach $197 billion by 2028.