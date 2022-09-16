How physical exercise and sleep help prevent the disease? See how to protect yourself

You may have already heard: doing physical exercise helps prevent a number of diseases, including Alzheimer’s. Sleeping well is also good for your health. But, after all, how can moving the body help the brain? And what does a good night’s sleep have to do with dementia?

Research around the world seeks to explain how acquiring healthy habits prevents Alzheimer’s. These studies are even more important in a context in which there is still no treatment capable of reversing the disease, which affects 55 million people worldwide.

Physical activities like running are linked to reduced risk of Alzheimer’s Photograph: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

At first noticeable manifestations Alzheimer’s disease is memory loss: the brain has difficulty forming new memories and it is common to forget everyday tasks such as where you kept your keys or the number of the apartment where you are living.

It is possible that the person who suffers from the lapses does not realize that they have memory problems. At this moment, in general, family members notice that something is not going well and seek help. The doctor then does clinical tests and even imaging tests to confirm Alzheimer’s.

For the patient’s family, it seems that the disease was diagnosed early, after all, soon after the first manifestations they sought help. Not quite: it is likely that the biological mechanisms that cause the disease had already been at work for years.

“The beginning of symptoms does not mean the beginning of the disease”, explains Sergio Ferreira, professor at the Institutes of Biophysics and Medical Biochemistry at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ). “The changes in the Alzheimer’s patient’s brain start 20, 30 years before the first symptoms. There are phases of the disease with molecular changes, in the functioning of synapses, neurons and this is accumulating. When symptoms start to appear, it is the tip of the iceberg.”

In the not-too-distant future, scientists believe that a person in their 40s may begin to monitor, through tests, signs in the brain that indicate a risk of having Alzheimer’s. But if today there is no medicine that cures the disease, what is the advantage of having this diagnosis? For scientists, it is increasingly clear that, while treatments are not discovered, it is necessary to bet on prevention.

A report published by a committee of scientists in the journal The Lancet, two years ago, showed that 12 factors, such as physical inactivity, hypertension and alcohol abuse, are linked to about 40% of cases of dementia, including Alzheimer’s. Eliminating negative habits won’t guarantee that someone will never get Alzheimer’s, but it decreases the chances and can help delay the disease. And this is good both for public health and for individuals.

“What is understood today is that, in any age group, it is valid to adopt measures that reduce risk. If I’ve never been physically active and I’m 65, it’s worth starting regular physical activity as a strategy to improve physical and mental health and reduce risk. (from dementias)”, explains Paulo Caramelli, professor at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and member of the advisory board of the International Society for the Advancement of Research and Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease.

He coordinates one of the arms of a multicenter study that aims to show how drug-free interventions are able to cause cognitive improvement in the elderly. A similar survey in Finland, with people aged 60 to 77, showed, in just two years, that the group of elderly people who participated in physical activities, brain “workouts” and cardiovascular monitoring had cognitive improvement.

From mood to hormone: how physical activity affects the brain

Aerobic physical activities such as running, swimming, cycling and dancing help control diabetes and high blood pressure – two risk factors for Alzheimer’s. In addition, they improve mood and, consequently, depression. Today, it is already known that depression is also linked to Alzheimer’s (it can be a risk factor or a manifestation that precedes the appearance of the first clear signs of dementia).

Long-term research that followed volunteers for years suggests that moderate to vigorous physical activity (not just walking around the mall; you have to sweat) is associated with reduced risk of dementia.

And that’s not all: there also seems to be an effect of physical activity directly on the brain. One of the most important research on this was carried out in 2019 by scientists linked to the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ). They found that physical exercise promotes release of a protective hormone to the brain: irisin.

Research has shown that irisin is reduced in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients and that, by giving irisin to models of mice with the problem, it is possible to restore the animals’ memory. “Our bet is that irisin strengthens synapses”, explains Ferreira.

Keeping your blood pressure under control: fewer strokes and more oxygen

The report published in the magazine The Lancet recommended that middle-aged people in their 40s keep their systolic blood pressure below 130 mm Hg to reduce the risk of dementia, including Alzheimer’s. For reference, the ideal systolic pressure is 120 mm Hg and the diastolic pressure is 80 mm Hg (popularly translated as 12 by 8).

The studies published so far are clear in linking hypertension to increased brain problems. One, with 8,600 participants in the UK, showed that systolic blood pressure of 130 mm Hg or above in people aged 50 was associated with an increased risk of dementia.

Study linked blood pressure greater than 12 by 8 to increased risk of dementia Photograph: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

“Those who have a worse cardiovascular condition, for example those with hypertension, are at greater risk of cerebrovascular injuries, strokes or small ischemic or hemorrhagic injuries”, explains Caramelli. Such damage directly affects brain cells.

In addition, explains the professor, hypertensive people have a modification in the system of passage of substances from blood vessels to brain cells. “If it corrects hypertension, it decreases this blood-brain barrier dysfunction and improves brain functioning.”

Finally, those who do not treat hypertension are at risk of heart failure – problems in the function of the heart muscle reduce, for example, the amount of blood that reaches the brain. The organ becomes deprived of adequate irrigation and oxygenation.

Sleep time is associated with brain ‘cleaning’

The way sleep is related to dementia and, specifically, to Alzheimer’s is still being studied. It is clear, however, that cardiovascular health generally benefits from quality sleep. For most people, 7 to 8 hours a night is enough.

Studies have also shown that sleep disturbances have been associated with the deposition of beta-amyloid protein in the brain and an increase in tau protein (two substances considered to be markers of Alzheimer’s disease). In addition, while we sleep, brain activities responsible for fixing memories occur.

Another aspect that has been investigated is the role of glial cells, a lesser-known cell system that supports neurons. They work like “dumpsters” for the brain, sweeping up toxic substances – and they work best at night, which is all the more reason to take care of sleep.