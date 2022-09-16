How the habit of eating at night can increase the chances of depression?

A recent study carried out by Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, United States of America (USA), revealed an interesting fact. In fact, more than interesting, the information triggers several alerts for people. According to research, eating at night or early in the morning can increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety.

See too: Check out 5 habits that all people with depression should avoid

It is worth noting that some previous studies also showed changes in sleep, cardiovascular rhythm, intestinal flow and other functions of the human body. Eating at night has become an activity increasingly contraindicated by health researchers.

Body doesn’t adapt well to changing day for night

It should be noted that the influence of light on specific frequencies, such as those emitted by the sun, directly impacts the biological clock. The body understands what time to sleep and when to wake up through enlightenment. Therefore, it is more than proven that changing day for night is not beneficial for health, even though many people do it often.

Therefore, the night period is the best to carry out the rest of the body and mind, not being the most suitable for having meals, especially the heaviest ones. The new US study monitored 19 volunteers for weeks. Half of the group were instructed to eat at night, while the other part ate their meals during the day. The consumption of nutrients and calories was standardized.

People who started eating at night had a 26% increase in depression-related traits and 16% in anxiety-related traits. The group of volunteers who maintained the diet during the day did not fluctuate in mood.

It is worth noting that the reasons for the depression because of unregulated meal times. Still, several research shows that eating at night and not maintaining a standardized routine is bad for anyone’s mental health.