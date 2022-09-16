How to watch Serie B game

Credit: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA

This Friday (16), at 9:30 pm, Novorizontino welcomes Grêmio at the Jorge Ismael de Biasi stadium, in the São Paulo city of Novo Horizonte, in a match for the 30th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Tigre stumbled away from home against Sampaio Corrêa by 2 x 1, which increased the number of consecutive games without winning to five, with three defeats and two draws.

Against Tricolor gaucho, the aurinegro team will have the debut of Mazzola Júnior as new coach.

On the other side, Grêmio played in front of their fans in the previous round and surpassed Vasco da Gama by the same score (2 x 1).

The national classic also marked the re-debut of coach Renato Portaluppi in charge of the team, who resumed his post after the dismissal of Roger Machado.

in the table

Novorizontino occupies the 13th place in the table with 33 points, just two more than Brusque, the 17th place and which opens the relegation zone.

Grêmio appears in third position with 50 points, six above Londrina, fifth place and the first team outside the classification group for Serie A.

Cruzeiro is the leader of the competition with 62 points.

Will you fall? Go up?

According to data from the website “InfoBola”, by mathematician Tristão Garcia, Grêmio currently has a 92% chance of returning to the elite division of Brazilian football.

And Novorizontino has a 31% chance of being relegated to Serie C. Brusque, the first in the Z4 with two points less than Tigre, has 38%, still according to “InfoBola”.

How was the first round?

Novorizontino and Grêmio faced each other in June of this year at the Grêmio arena, in Porto Alegre, in a game valid for the 11th round of Serie B.

Interestingly, the team from Rio Grande do Sul entered the field in the same situation as the São Paulo club, that is, there are five matches without a win.

But Tricolor interrupted the negative series and triumphed at home by the score of 2 x 0, with goals from Diego Souza and Janderson.

Novorizontino vs Grêmio LIVE on TV and online

The duel in Novo Horizonte will be broadcast live and exclusively throughout Brazil by Premierea closed pay-per-view channel that belongs to Grupo Globo and can be purchased through a pay-TV plan.

The subscriber can also watch Novorizontino vs Gremio live online at Premiere via GloboPlay, Premiere Play, Globo channels and Prime Video Channels (Amazon Prime Video), all streaming platforms compatible with Android devices, iPhone (iOS) and web browsers.

Just access the websites or applications of the channels and fill in the registration data to follow the Brasileirão Série B on your cell phone, tablet, computer, Smart TV or Chromecast.

Fans also have the option of subscribing only to Premiere Play, without a link to a TV operator.

Novorizontino vs Gremio

Match of the 30th round of the Brasileirão Serie B

When: Friday, September 16, 2022 at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Where: Jorge Ismael de Biasi Stadium, in Novo Horizonte-SP

Arbitration: Ramon Abatti Abel (referee), Éder Alexandre and Marcyano da Silva Vicente (assistants); and Rafael Traci (video referee)

How to watch live: Channel Premiere (in pay-per-view) on closed TV; and online via Premiere on GloboPlay, Globo Channels, Premiere Play or Prime Video Channels (Amazon Prime Video)