how to watch the Copa do Brasil game online and on TV

Where to watch Corinthians vs Fluminense for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil

Find out where to watch Corinthians vs Fluminense live this Thursday, September 15, for the return game of the Copa do Brasil semifinal.

The teams enter the field at 20:00 (Brasília time), at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, to decide who will win the spot in the final.

In the first leg, at Maracanã, the teams drew 2 x 2. Now whoever wins gets the spot, if they tie, the decision goes to penalties.

Whoever passes to the finals will face Flamengo, who left behind São Paulo, with two wins, 3 x 1 in São Paulo, and with 1 x 0, in Rio de Janeiro.

Where to watch Corinthians vs Fluminense live

The match will not air on any open TV channel. Only SporTV, on closed TV, will broadcast the Copa do Brasil match live

Remembering that access is for subscribers of the channel, which broadcasts the game throughout Brazil, with narration by Gustavo Villani.

In addition to TV, fans will have two options to watch the game online, through SporTVPlay streaming and through the Casimito channel on Twitch. See how to access the platforms.

How to watch the Copa do Brasil game online

The first option is to subscribe to SporTVPlay streaming, which can be subscribed separately, through GloboPlay or through the app and website, regardless of the TV channel.

Another option is to watch the channel Casimito on Twitchthe app is available for iOS and Android, and for some compatible Smart TVs.

Remembering that to watch the games you need to be subscribed (to be ‘sub’, on the platform), on the streamer’s channel.

Fluminense and Corinthians today for the Copa do Brasil

The Corinthians: at break andBetween the two semifinal games, Timão faced Bragantino, beating Internacional and São Paulo by 1 x 0, in the classic Majestoso for the Brasileirão.

In the last two there were two draws, which led the São Paulo team to leave the G-4 of the competition for the first time.

However, what has already been admitted by the players, is that the focus of the season is the Copa do Brasil, where they see greater chances of title.

Thus, with a greater possibility of title in the competition, Vítor Pereira coached the likely holders of this Thursday for better integration.

The Fluminense: Tricolor da Laranjeiras also had at half-time, three commitments in the Brazilian Championship, witha win, a draw and a loss

Against Palmeiras, (1 x 1 tie) with Athletico-PR, (1 x 0 defeat) and Fortaleza, (2 x 1 victory). With the results the team also lost positions, staying in fourth place.

Still without a replacement for Nonato, transferred to Ludogorets, from Bulgaria, Fernando Diniz won another problem in the starting lineup: André, suspended for the third yellow card, it will be slash.

