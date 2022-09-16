Hungary downgraded to ‘electoral autocracy’ by European Parliament

In the resolution passed with 433 votes in favour, it is underlined that the country governed by Viktor Orbán can no longer be considered a full democracy

O European Parliament approved this Thursday, 15, by 433 votes in favor, 123 against and 28 abstentions, a 48-page resolution that calls the government of the ultraconservative nationalist Viktor Orban, in charge since 2010, of “a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy”. The document also calls on European institutions to “pay more attention to the systemic dismantling of the rule of law” in the country. The European Parliament press service stressed that “the Hungary can no longer be considered a full democracy”. According to the resolution, Hungary should not receive funds for post-pandemic recovery if it fails to comply with EU recommendations on the rule of law and court rulings. The EU adopted the so-called Conditionality Mechanism, whereby each country in the bloc could only receive resources for its recovery if respect for the rule of law was verified internally. This cut would be the EU’s first move if a sanction passed two years ago, precisely because of Orbán.

Late in the afternoon, the Hungarian government denounced the vote, calling it an “insult” to Hungarians, according to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. “I consider it an insult to Hungarians that they question Hungary’s democratic capabilities,” the minister declared at a press conference in Budapest, expressing his surprise that “some” in the EU “humiliate” his country. In 2018, the European Parliament had opened a case against Hungary for “risk of major violation of European values” and blocked Budapest’s access to around €6 billion because of the lack of anti-corruption guarantee in public purchases. For Orbán, there are other countries in the bloc that are more corrupt than his own, but even so, he promised to create a new anti-corruption agency.

