“I believe there is no doubt”; Vítor Pereira sends the real and ‘engraves’ Flamengo’s situation in the Copa do Brasil

O Flamengo won both games against São Paulo in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and was waiting to know who they would play against in the decision, but after a very good game last Thursday (15), Corinthians passed Fluminense. With that, on October 12th and 19th, there will again be a knockout between the two biggest fans in Brazil.

After the final whistle, during the press conference, Vítor Pereira revealed that the final of the national competition against the Cariocas will be special for his career. It is worth remembering that the Portuguese arrived in the middle of the season, suffered with the calendar and, many times, received criticism. Despite everything, he made it clear that he sees his team performing in the way he imagines it to be ideal.

“I already have many finals, many, many finals, I have many finals in my career.that is a special endingbecause it’s not easy to arrive in Brazil without pre-season, with nothing, catching the club in progress, playing Paulistão, classics and classics without time to work, trying to survive time with an enormity of injuries. Today I start to feel that the team plays the way I want. After so many months, the team bites, is aggressive, is more connected…”analyzed Portuguese.

“When I came to Brazil I came up with this idea, but I never had the chance to work. I said before: if you have a little time, if the injured come back, you will see that the quality improves. Both from a defensive and offensive point of view it increases the quality. Okay, that’s what’s happening. On the merits of the players and for having a little more time to work. Just two weeks and things become different. That’s what didn’t happen for months and months and months here, we were surviving.”he added.

Last but not least, he put the Most Beloved as a favorite in the decision: “By the budget, Flamengo is absolutely certain. Given the number of players who have already won titles, I believe there is no doubt that they have an advantage. But football is football. Let’s wait, I’m not here to make promises because I’m not a lot of these… Now that we’re going to compete, let’s go. I can guarantee that. I don’t know if we’re going to win, but we’re going to compete”said the gringo, as published by UOL Esporte.